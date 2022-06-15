Nir Orbach nearing deal to bring down Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government will soon be toppled by his former aide and friend, MK Nir Orbach, Likud sources said Wednesday night.

Orbach has been offered a reserved slot on the Likud list and to be a minister in a Likud-led government. He is expected to vote to dissolve the Knesset next Wednesday, which could lead to an early election on October 25.

He spent the day vacationing in the North with his family on Wednesday and did not attend votes in the Knesset.

Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu's opposition succeeded in defeating the coalition in votes on Wednesday on two bills in the Knesset.

Leader of the Opposition and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu at the opening of the Knesset summer session in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on May 9, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Legislation sponsored by Shas MK Moshe Arbel stopping Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel's kosher phones reform plan passed in a preliminary reading by a vote of 57 to 43.

Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) politicians savored the victory. United Torah Judaism leader Moshe Gafni said it was proof that the government, and Hendel in particular, do not have help from God.

"A communications minister who does not cross the electoral threshold got what was coming to him when Shas's emergency telephone bill passed," Shas leader Arye Deri said. "Get out of our lives! The end of your disconnect authoritarian government is staring at you from the results of the vote."

The wide margin of victory was due to Meretz and Ra'am (United Arab List) MKs voting in favor of the bill by accident. Meretz faction head Michal Rizin called out "in favor" during the vote, which confused MKs near her.

A tax bill, sponsored by Likud MK Galit Distal Atbaryan passed by a vote of 51-50.

But in good news for the coalition, a dispute over an agricultural reform plan was resolved.

Rebel MK Michael Biton (Blue and White) came to the Knesset in a T-shirt and sandals and did not vote. Rebel MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi voted with the opposition.

Acting coalition chairman Boaz Toporovsky downplayed the losses on Twitter. He said that despite predictions of nothing but losses, the coalition won nine times on Wednesday and lost twice.

"This is a successful day for the coalition," he said. "This coalition is strong, and we will continue fighting for it."