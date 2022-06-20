The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Russia using Israel to distract world from Ukraine, analysts say

Moscow reportedly set to demand that UN Security Council condemn the alleged Israeli strike on Damascus airport.

By MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: JUNE 20, 2022 03:44
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in the West Bank town of Bethlehem January 23, 2020 (photo credit: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in the West Bank town of Bethlehem January 23, 2020
(photo credit: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Russia is attempting to draw attention away from its ongoing war in Ukraine by stirring up a crisis with Israel on the international stage, Israeli analysts believe.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

Moscow is set to put forth a proposal for a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israel for its recent alleged attack on Damascus International Airport, Israeli officials told the KAN News on Sunday. The strike caused serious damage to the airport and put it out of commission for days.

The draft proposal blames the attack on Israel and says that it undermines regional stability and goes against international law, according to Kan. Though the resolution is unlikely to pass, some analysts say that the move could mark a significant deterioration in Russia-Israel ties.

“There is no turning back from that,” Zvi Magen, a research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University, who was Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine from 1993 to 1997 and ambassador to Russia from 1998 to 1999, told The Media Line.

In addition to turning to the UNSC, the Kremlin also publicly criticized Israel last week over the strike and summoned Israel’s ambassador to Russia, Alexander Ben Zvi, for further clarifications.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at a previous meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia. (credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at a previous meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia. (credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters)

“Since the start of the war [in Ukraine] there have been more and more incidents where Russia complains about Israel and takes ‘unfriendly’ steps,” Magen said. “I think the main reason is to ignite a crisis here in the Middle East by pushing Israel to respond or by kindling a commotion on the international stage. The goal is to bring the world’s attention away from Ukraine.”

Magen was referring to a series of recent public incidents in which the Kremlin has publicly criticized Israel.

Last week, Russia said that it was “deeply concerned” about an Israeli court ruling that sided with Ateret Cohanim – a group that promotes Jewish residency in east Jerusalem – over its purchase of a Jerusalem property from the Greek Orthodox Church. The organization bought three buildings from the church in a secret controversial purchase in 2004, but the church claimed the properties were acquired illegally and without its permission.

In a separate event in April, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a personal letter to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett demanding that Israel hand over control of another church in Jerusalem, specifically the contested Alexander Nevsky Russian Church property in the Old City.

“At the minimum, Moscow wants to show the Syrians and the Iranians that it is taking care of them and is on their side,” Magen asserted. “It’s possible that they have some kind of problem with the Syrians and Iranians regarding maintaining their [military] presence in Syria.”

The increasingly aggressive rhetoric is not related to Israel’s stance in the Ukraine war, which has been fairly favorable toward Moscow, Magen asserted. Jerusalem has refused to endorse sanctions against Russia or supply weapons to the Ukrainians.

Professor Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS), believes the Kremlin is using the international forum of the United Nations to express its displeasure with the air strike on the Damascus airport.

“It seems that this was not coordinated with the Russians or at least they’re having second thoughts about it,” Inbar told The Media Line. “It’s probably a way for [them] to express their rage but if they want to change their policies, they have enough channels with us for doing so.”

Unlike Magen, Inbar does not view the possibility of a UNSC resolution as being serious and called the world body a “morally bankrupt institution.” Given Russia’s increasing isolation in the international arena, he noted, any resolution it puts forth at the United Nations is unlikely to pass muster.

Nevertheless, Inbar conceded that the move may signal that a change is forthcoming regarding Israel’s freedom to carry out air strikes within Syria. Israel has launched air strikes in Syria against what it says are Iranian targets, which move advanced weaponry to Hizbullah in Lebanon and within Syria itself.

Russia “may also want to divert attention from what’s happening in Ukraine,” Inbar said. “I don’t think they want a diplomatic crisis with Israel at this stage.”

Similarly, Magen does not believe that Moscow and Jerusalem are on the verge of a diplomatic crisis.

“Russia is in no position at the moment to fight directly with Israel; it doesn’t have the military or political capacity to do so,” Magen said. “Therefore, they’re trying to create a commotion and then they will backpedal as they have done previously.”



Tags Israel Russia war crimes Middle East The Media Line Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Long COVID may be behind mysterious child hepatitis - study

Hepatitis A virus (HVA) causes acute inflammation of the liver and is the most common of all forms of viral hepatitis
3

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

'Shoot a Jew in the head' graffitied near Toronto university

Computer Science and Engineering Building (CSE), York University

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by