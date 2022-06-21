Palestinians facing LGBTQ discrimination to receive special work visas

The need for work visas for Palestinians from the LGBT community who were persecuted in the PA territories was discussed by The Committee for Foreign Workers, headed by MK Abtisam Maraana, on Monday.

The hearing took place after the state informed the High Court that the permit that allows accommodation in Israel for "welfare needs" based on claims of intimidation, now also includes the possibility of working in Israel.

At the beginning of the discussion, the committee's chairman, MK Maraana, welcomed the state's decision to grant a sweeping work permit to Palestinians who have suffered violence in the PA territories.

During the hearing, testimonies from several Palestinians from the LGBT community were heard:

S., a Palestinian who fled the territories, shared his personal story: "I was photographed at the time of the act and it was passed on to my family, who beat me and treated me violently. I was hospitalized for three months as a result. I got depressed and started drinking. I'm unable to hold jobs because I don't have a proper paycheck or working conditions.

P., a Palestinian who ran away from his home: "My family tried to kill me. When I arrived in Tel Aviv, I lived on the street for a few days until I reached the "pink roof". I want to live a normal life, but it is impossible without health insurance, no bank account and no official certificate. To renew the permit, I have to get as far as Ephraim Gate. Why do I have to go so far?"

"To allow a person to work a proper job and take responsibility for his income is a significant thing. Subject to approval by security officials, permits can be issued for up to six months, and if necessary it is extended. We want them to reach a state of independence in managing their lives. The visa itself puts them in a better place than where they were before," The director of the welfare unit in the Civil Administration, the Ministry of Defense, Ofir Shama said.

The committee chair concluded the discussion by calling on the Welfare and Finance Ministries to create a vocational training program.

"This is an important event for a small group and it is necessary to establish an inter-ministerial committee that will formulate a welfare package and constitute one clear address for them to go to," the committee concluded.