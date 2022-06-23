The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Zelensky: Israel must join international sanctions regime against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talked to students at Hebrew University during a special video address on Thursday.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JUNE 23, 2022 13:41
Zelensky delivers a video address to the TIME100 Gala 2022 crowd.
Zelensky delivers a video address to the TIME100 Gala 2022 crowd.
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE)

Israel must join the international sanction regime against Russia and allow visa-free entry for refugees fleeing Moscow's aggression, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told students at Hebrew University during a special video address on Thursday. 

"Unfortunately, we have not yet seen Israel join the [international] sanctions regime," Zelensky said.

"When governments introduce sanctions against Russia, this is not about money or about business. It is about values and general security," Zelensky explained. 

"When governments introduce sanctions against Russia, this is not about money or about business. It is about values and general security."

Volodymyr Zelensky

"This is about everyone who is willing to destroy another nation [being] held accountable.

"Japan, Australia and many other countries have joined it [the sanctions regime]. Many European countries act together with us against Russian aggression," Zelensky said.

Partial understanding

"We understand that it is not a simple situation for you," Zelensky said as tactically acknowledged Israel's tenuous situation given that the Russian military is stationed near its northern border in Syria.

But the situation is no different in Poland, he said, "which is also threatened by Russia." 

He said he was grateful for the support the people of Israel had shown his country. 

Luxembourg, a small country of 600,000 people have given Ukraine the equivalent of 15% of its defense budget, Zelensky said. Baltic countries have sent weapons, he added.

"We would like to also get support from your government," he said.

Israel has stopped the "visa-free" regime, he said adding that they did in "these days, now." 

He did thank Israel for the medication it had sent to Ukraine but noted that it had not received most of the supplies it had requested from Israel.



