Protest against overturning of Roe v. Wade to take place in Tel Aviv Tuesday

The event's organizers have stated that the reason for the protest is to demonstrate against the decision from afar.

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: JUNE 27, 2022 09:45

Updated: JUNE 27, 2022 09:51
Abortion rights supporters protest after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in Washington, US, June 26, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)
A protest against the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and in support of the right to access safe abortions is scheduled to take place in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening.

The protest has been organized by Lada'at, one of Israel's largest pro-choice organizations, in association with SlutWalk Jerusalem and the Lotem Counter Gender-Terrorism Unit and will take place at 6 p.m. at Tel Aviv's Habima Square.

The event's organizers have stated that the reason for the protest is to demonstrate against the decision from afar and to show support for reproductive rights in the US and a person's right to access a safe abortion.

"We will convene a rally to demonstrate against this terrible decision that takes the United States back by fifty years," wrote the organizers. "Women will not stop having abortions - all this ruling means is that there will be more illegal and dangerous abortions."

Israeli pro-life advocates

Comparing the situation in the United States, where at least 16 states have either already outlawed abortions or are set to do so, to the situation in Israel, the event organizers wrote that "even in Israel today, people who want to terminate a pregnancy have to go through a committee and countless bureaucratic procedures in order to exercise their rights to their bodies."

Lisa Turner,47, and her daughter Lucy Kramer,14, attend a candlelight vigil outside the United States Supreme Court in Washington following the overturning of Roe V. Wade, US, June 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN) Lisa Turner,47, and her daughter Lucy Kramer,14, attend a candlelight vigil outside the United States Supreme Court in Washington following the overturning of Roe V. Wade, US, June 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

The overturning of Roe v. Wade

The historic 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman's constitutional right to abortion in the US was overturned by the Supreme Court on Friday in a 5-4 vote after a leaked document revealed the court's intention to do so was publicized in early May.

In multiple states including Texas, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee, abortion will now be illegal under all circumstances, including in cases of rape and incest. 

Meanwhile, in states such as California, New Jersey and New York, abortion will remain legal and accessible, with protections added for people arriving from out of state seeking to undergo the procedure.



