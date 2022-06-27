The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF officer found dead in cell last year wasn't intentionally killed

The family of the Military Intelligence officer who was found dead in his cell has accused the military of killing their son.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JUNE 27, 2022 19:59
An Israeli soldier walks next to a military vehicle at a mobile artillery unit location on the Israeli side by the Israel border with Gaza (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
An Israeli soldier walks next to a military vehicle at a mobile artillery unit location on the Israeli side by the Israel border with Gaza
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

The Military Intelligence officer who was found dead in his prison cell last year was not intentionally killed, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced Monday following a criminal investigation that has rocked the Israeli military since last year.

The officer, Cpt. T., was arrested in September and died in a military prison in May. He was behind bars for knowingly committing offenses that caused “severe damage to national security,” the IDF said.

On the evening of his death, he had told his cellmates that he was feeling sick and then vomited. He collapsed and lost consciousness a short time later. He was transferred to Laniado Hospital in Netanya in serious condition and later pronounced dead.

Following his death, he underwent an autopsy with a doctor representing the family present. His blood was analyzed in the United States in August for the amounts of drug concentration but the cause of his death could not be determined with certainty.

The family has rejected claims that Cpt. T took his own life. 

Israeli flag is seen. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)Israeli flag is seen. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

"Not understanding how our son, who we thought was completely healthy, died, is what makes this so horrible," his mother said last November.

IDF opens investigation

The IDF opened a criminal investigation into the case and the findings of the investigation were submitted by the head of the Investigations and Intelligence Division of the Israel Police to the Military Prosecutor Office, in the presence of the Attorney General on Monday.

The investigation found that there was no indication that the officer's cause was intentionally caused by anyone.

It’s believed that the 24-year-old captain committed the crimes in order to compete with his colleagues rather than ideological or financial motives. 

The investigation into Cpt. T found that he had “consciously carried out a number of acts that severely damaged state security,” and that he had been “aware of the potential damage to national security as a result of his actions and even tried to hide them.”

The military said that the officer, whose full identity remains under gag orders despite having been published online, “cooperated in his interrogation and confessed to many of the acts attributed to him,” and that the investigation found that he had “acted independently, for personal motives – and not for ideological, nationalist or economic motives.”

At the end of the investigation, he was indicted on charges alleging serious security offenses, the military said, adding that “weight was given to the significant damage caused by the alleged offenses.”

Many aspects of the case, including his name and the crimes he had been charged with as well as the majority of the investigation into his death, remain heavily censored, both by the military and a court order.

He was buried in a civilian cemetery and will not be considered as a fallen soldier since he had been released from the IDF while in prison at his own request.

According to the statement released by the military on Monday, as part of the investigation more than a hundred testimonies were collected from other inmates, the prison staff as well as from medical and mental health officials. Expert opinions were obtained and many documents and other materials, including hundreds of hours of security camera documentation in the officer’s cell, were collected and examined. 

Along with a criminal investigation, the IDF opened several investigations into the case, including one led by Brig.-Gen. (res.) Miki Luria who examined the military’s incarceration system and one by Brig.-Gen. (res.) Noam Shaar that looked into how to prevent similar incidents.

The conclusions of the two investigations will be presented to Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi along with the summary of the criminal investigation into the case. 

A year later four other soldiers in the same unit, including an officer with the rank of lieutenant, took their own lives. According to a report in Israel Hayom, the lieutenant apparently committed suicide by falling off a building. 

A total of 11 soldiers took their own lives in 2021 while only nine committed suicide in 2020.



Tags IDF soldiers death
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

Russia warns of 'non-diplomatic' response to Kaliningrad restrictions

Lithuanian Army soldiers hold Lithuanian and NATO flags during the celebration of the 15th anniversary of Lithuania's membership in NATO in Vilnius, Lithuania March 30, 2019.
4

Ukraine issues postal stamps of tractor towing away Russian tank

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region
5

Explosion may have hit IRGC missile base in west Tehran - report

An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by