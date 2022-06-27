IDF officer found dead in cell last year wasn't intentionally killed

The Military Intelligence officer who was found dead in his prison cell last year was not intentionally killed, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced Monday following a criminal investigation that has rocked the Israeli military since last year.

The officer, Cpt. T., was arrested in September and died in a military prison in May. He was behind bars for knowingly committing offenses that caused “severe damage to national security,” the IDF said.

On the evening of his death, he had told his cellmates that he was feeling sick and then vomited. He collapsed and lost consciousness a short time later. He was transferred to Laniado Hospital in Netanya in serious condition and later pronounced dead.

Following his death, he underwent an autopsy with a doctor representing the family present. His blood was analyzed in the United States in August for the amounts of drug concentration but the cause of his death could not be determined with certainty.

The family has rejected claims that Cpt. T took his own life.

Israeli flag is seen. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

"Not understanding how our son, who we thought was completely healthy, died, is what makes this so horrible," his mother said last November.

IDF opens investigation

The IDF opened a criminal investigation into the case and the findings of the investigation were submitted by the head of the Investigations and Intelligence Division of the Israel Police to the Military Prosecutor Office, in the presence of the Attorney General on Monday.

The investigation found that there was no indication that the officer's cause was intentionally caused by anyone.

It’s believed that the 24-year-old captain committed the crimes in order to compete with his colleagues rather than ideological or financial motives.

The investigation into Cpt. T found that he had “consciously carried out a number of acts that severely damaged state security,” and that he had been “aware of the potential damage to national security as a result of his actions and even tried to hide them.”

The military said that the officer, whose full identity remains under gag orders despite having been published online, “cooperated in his interrogation and confessed to many of the acts attributed to him,” and that the investigation found that he had “acted independently, for personal motives – and not for ideological, nationalist or economic motives.”

At the end of the investigation, he was indicted on charges alleging serious security offenses, the military said, adding that “weight was given to the significant damage caused by the alleged offenses.”

Many aspects of the case, including his name and the crimes he had been charged with as well as the majority of the investigation into his death, remain heavily censored, both by the military and a court order.

He was buried in a civilian cemetery and will not be considered as a fallen soldier since he had been released from the IDF while in prison at his own request.

According to the statement released by the military on Monday, as part of the investigation more than a hundred testimonies were collected from other inmates, the prison staff as well as from medical and mental health officials. Expert opinions were obtained and many documents and other materials, including hundreds of hours of security camera documentation in the officer’s cell, were collected and examined.

Along with a criminal investigation, the IDF opened several investigations into the case, including one led by Brig.-Gen. (res.) Miki Luria who examined the military’s incarceration system and one by Brig.-Gen. (res.) Noam Shaar that looked into how to prevent similar incidents.

The conclusions of the two investigations will be presented to Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi along with the summary of the criminal investigation into the case.

A year later four other soldiers in the same unit, including an officer with the rank of lieutenant, took their own lives. According to a report in Israel Hayom, the lieutenant apparently committed suicide by falling off a building.

A total of 11 soldiers took their own lives in 2021 while only nine committed suicide in 2020.