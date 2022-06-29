Fight breaks out at Beit Shemesh construction site, five arrested

One man was lightly injured and five arrested in a violent incident at a construction site in Beit Shemesh on Tuesday.

A video of the incident shows builders throwing objects and a tractor driver flipping over a private vehicle at the site.

Israel Police officers were called to the scene and broke up the fight.

Outcome of the fight

As a result of the incident, the Beit Shemesh police station commander ordered the construction site to be shut down for 14 days.

A police investigation determined that the fight had broken out over a salary dispute between builders who live in Hebron and builders who live in the south.

During a fight at a Beit Shemesh construction site, a car was flipped over. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

An hour after the incident, the two sides in the fight met to make up, and the meeting was filmed and posted on Facebook.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police is expected to request to extend the arrests of the five men on Wednesday.