Two shotguns seized, terrorism suspects arrested throughout West Bank overnight

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 28, 2022 08:02

Terrorism suspects and weapon caches from several West Bank towns were seized by the IDF (Israel Defense Forces), Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Border Police on Monday night, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.

Ten wanted persons were arrested in total, and during the operation security, forces were attacked in Jaba with explosive devices and in Hebron with stones. The IDF said that there were no casualties to its troops.

Three men in Hebron were arrested along with two shotguns and shotgun shells, rifle sights, binoculars, bipods, 9mm pistol ammunition and AR-15 rifle family pieces.

Arrests occurred in the villages of Halhoul, al-Dawha, Silat e-Dhahr, Abu Dis, Yamun, Jaba and Hebron.



