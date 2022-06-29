Israeli and Greek officials are working to release Dudi Ashkenazi, a 52-year-old Israeli tourist who was arrested upon arrival on the Greek island of Kos last week.

Ashkenazi was detained under an international arrest warrant issued by Interpol for alleged drug offenses committed in Peru over a decade ago.

Ashkenazi has denied the offenses attributed to him in the arrest warrant, claiming that a "huge mistake has been made," adding that he must have had his identity stolen.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The man wanted by Interpol, reportedly nicknamed "El Doc," is an Israeli-Azarbeijani dual national who played a role in an international drug trafficking ring that smuggled drugs from Peru to Russia.

Ashkenazi, a car appraiser from Hefer Valley, says that at the time of the alleged drug offenses, he was employed as a bus driver and manager at Dan Bus Company.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid seen during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem on June 20, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Lapid asks for immediate release

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, on Wednesday and asked him to "work toward [Ashkenazi's] immediate release."

The Foreign Ministry continues its dialog with Ashkenazi's family and Greek authorities, Lapid added. "The Foreign Ministry is making every effort to end the incident and bring Ashkenazi home."