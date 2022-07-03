Israel sees 72% rise in car thefts in first half of 2022

There has been a 72% increase in car thefts in the last half a year compared to the same period last year in Israel, Ituran, an Israeli stolen vehicle and tracking company, announced.

This is supposedly due to a severe shortage on spare car parts.

“In the first half of 2022, Ituran led to the arrest of 132 cells suspected of car theft – an increase of 97% compared to the first half of the last two years," said Nir Sheratzky, CEO of Ituran. "The arrest of the theft cells saved the Israeli economy NIS 718 million."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Ituran said it expects a continued upward trend in car thefts in the second half of 2022.

Targeted vehicles

Illustration image of a man fueling his car at a gas station, in Jerusalem, on June 28, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

At the top of the list of stolen vehicles for this period were: 44% jeeps and small SUVs, 27% private vehicles, 15% motorcycles, 9% commercial vehicles, 3% trucks, 2% heavy equipment vehicles.

The main target of car thieves in the first half of 2022 were in Tulkarm, Kalkilya, Ramallah and Hebron.