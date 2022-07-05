Voices of Hope in Israel

Jewish and Arab students performed Israeli, Lebanese and Syrian children’s songs in a joint, bilingual show at the Lewinsky-Wingate Academic Center this week.

“Hallelujah to the world,” “Peace be upon us,” “Ma Ahla” - a Syrian children’s song, and “Atuna al-Topela” - a Lebanese children’s song, were just some of the songs performed by Jewish and Arab students participating in the “Tikva” joint project of Lewinsky-Wingate and the Department of Education.

Students from Kfar Ma’ar and Kiryat Shmona even engaged the audience in the hall in an interactive way.

The show is part of an entire year of collaborative work in which students of the Lewinsky-Wingate Academic Center who underwent special training in bilingual teaching conducted their practical training in Jewish and Arab schools from around the country in a “class as a choir” model. One hundred students, together with the teaching staff, worked on the selection of the songs and the translation and even taught the script in both languages.

The goal of the initiative, which is part of the “Israeli Hope” project of the President’s House, is to promote coexistence between the Jewish and Arab populations through this platform and make connections that will go beyond the students themselves.

Dr. Or Margalit, Head of the Department of Biblical Studies at the Lewinsky-Wingate Academic Center and the center’s commissioner for ‘Israeli hope’ and eradication of racism: “The experience of meeting and singing together left a strong impression on students, teachers, parents and everyone who participated. Mutual and personal acquaintance works wonders at any age, and I hope we will be able to reach a situation where girls and boys from all groups across the country will recognize and experience such companionship.”