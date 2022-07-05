The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Netanyahu trial: Case 1,000 begins with Hadas Klein testimony

Case 1,000 deals with a breach of trust charge against the former prime minister.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JULY 5, 2022 09:40
Israel's opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen in the Jerusalem District Court for his trial. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/REUTERS)
Israel's opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen in the Jerusalem District Court for his trial.
Case 1,000, or the Illegal Gifts Affair, against former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was opened by the prosecution on Tuesday morning with the testimony of Hadas Klein, an aide to tycoon Arnon Milchan.

Klein's testimony marks a transition away from Case 4,000 (the Bezeq-Walla Affair) which has dominated the trial since witnesses started testifying in April 2021.

What is Case 1,000?

Like Case 2,000, the indictment is based on the vague and hard-to-define breach of trust charge.

Netanyahu allegedly received NIS 267,254 in cigars, NIS 184,448 worth of champagne from billionaire Milchan between 2011-2016. Sara Netanyahu allegedly received NIS 10,900 worth of jewelry from him in the same time period.

He and his family also received another NIS 229,174 in champagne and cigars from Milchan associate, billionaire James Packer, between 2014 and 2016.

The defense and the court will ask why, if there was not enough quid pro quo on Netanyahu’s end for a bribery charge like Nitzan and Ben-Ari wanted, why is there enough for a breach of trust charge?

Also, if billionaire Milchan was not charged for giving Netanyahu gifts, why should the prime minister be charged?

There are big questions about how Milchan will testify.

The prosecution may even bring his testimony to be much earlier out of concern about reports that Netanyahu’s lawyer Boaz Ben Zur and the prime minister himself have continued to speak with Milchan.

While they claim that their contact has not been related to the trial, the prosecution threatened Ben Zur with disciplinary charges for the problematic contact.

The big question will be whether the court sees all of the actions Netanyahu took for Milchan as separate and distinct acts, none of which came to fruition, or as part of a damning pattern.

Milchan’s assistant Hadas Klein will testify that Netanyahu knew about all of the allegedly illegal gifts, including gifts to Sara, which he has denied.

The gifts to Sara are critical because Sara allegedly harassed Milchan and Klein in order to receive them – which hurts the defense that they were given voluntarily.

According to the indictment, in 2010 Netanyahu summoned IDF Maj.-Gen. Eitan Dangot to provide Milchan with an IDF helicopter to go to Jordan for business.

Netanyahu’s lawyers have told The Jerusalem Post that this was for businessman Ratan Tata to advance deals with Jordan, not for Milchan.

But the prosecution will bring testimony that Netanyahu also met with Milchan’s accountant Zeev Feldman to ensure that the business plans were to benefit Milchan.

Milchan made explicit requests of Netanyahu for assistance with other similar issues starting from 2009.

There is testimony from then-finance minister Yair Lapid about Netanyahu improperly trying to persuade him to give Milchan a massive tax exemption during two meetings in late 2013.

Furthermore, the indictment said that Milchan and Klein appealed to Netanyahu repeatedly in December 2013 and in 2014 to help him receive a long US visa extension.

Netanyahu initially approved a short extension for Milchan through then-US ambassador Dan Shapiro.

When this short extension was not enough, Netanyahu obtained a longer extension by speaking to the then-US secretary of state John Kerry.

Former top Netanyahu aide Shlomo Filber will testify that Netanyahu also told him in 2015 to help Milchan with regulatory issues relating to a potential merger between the Reshet and Keshet networks which would help Milchan.

How much will Milchan and former Netanyahu chief of staff Ari Harow try to help the prosecution build the case against Netanyahu?

Harow, who worked for Netanyahu in official capacities in 2008-2009 and 2014-2015 as well as working on Likud fundraising projects in earlier years, has avoided pointing a finger directly at the prime minister the way Hefetz and Filber did, instead of providing general details.



