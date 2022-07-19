The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Liberman seeks transfer of Russian funds to immigrants

Over 1,000,000 immigrants from the former Soviet Union live in Israel, and many would be impacted.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 19, 2022 13:52

Updated: JULY 19, 2022 14:39
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman
(photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)

Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman is looking for ways to enable Russian immigrants to access their bank accounts in Russia and transfer money to Israel, a senior ministry source said on Tuesday.

Sanctions imposed by Western governments on Moscow over the Ukraine conflict have made it difficult for Russians living abroad, such as the ex-Soviet immigrants who tend to favor Liberman's political party, to obtain funds.

Tens of thousands would be affected

The ministry source said that in Israel, home to more than one million immigrants from the former Soviet Union, there are 57,000 retirees who receive Russian pensions but are unable to transfer those funds to Israel.

To that end, Liberman would on Tuesday convene discussions with ministry staff and representatives of the Bank of Israel "on the transfer of funds from Russia to innocent citizens living in Israel," the source told Reuters, confirming a report in the Calcalist newspaper.

"In addition, there are citizens who are not under sanctions who ... are trying to transfer their money from there to Israel through financial institutions that are active in Russia and not under sanctions but are facing difficulties due to the refusal of Israel banks to approve the transfers."

Liberman was born in Moldova and his Yisrael Beiteinu (Israel Our Home) party typically attracts an ex-Soviet immigrant constituent base. Israel is holding a new election on Nov. 1 after parliament dissolved itself last month.

The Bank of Israel said only that it would present its regulatory positions at the meeting.

While Israel is not a party to the sanctions, it has obeyed them since they are set by allies the United States and Europe. In recent years, Israeli banks have been fined heavily by the U.S. Department of Justice for tax evasion by American citizens.

 



Tags Avigdor Liberman Russia immigrants in israel olim
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
3

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem
4

Biden departs Israel for Saudi Arabia

Final preparations before the departurel of US President Joe Biden, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, July 15, 2022.
5

President Biden is plagued by ageism in the media - analysis

US President Joe Biden attends the Quad leaders’ summit, in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]om
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by