Avigdor Liberman: I am a candidate for prime minister

"I once thought you need at least 20 mandates [to become prime minister] but Bennett proved otherwise," the finance minister stated.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 1, 2022 23:41
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman wants to become prime minister of Israel, he said in an interview given to Channel 12 talk show Ofira & Berkovic on Friday evening.

"[Alternate Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett's tenure blurred the rules...I see myself as a candidate for prime minister," the Yisrael Beytenu head declared. "I once thought you need at least 20 mandates [to become prime minister] but Bennett proved otherwise, which is why everything is possible."

"In terms of seniority, ability, knowledge and execution I hold up against any other candidate," Liberman said.

The finance minister also again called for a unity government with Likud, calling for the Likud MKs to ditch opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu and form a government.

"It will happen," he insisted when challenged on the plausibility of Likud MKs rebelling against their leader, "All Netanyahu does is spout inciting slogans, the truth is with us which is why we will win."

Lapid speaks with opposition leaders

Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who began his interim tenure on Friday, spoke with Netanyahu on Friday, who wished him a peaceful tenure with no security escalations.

INCOMING PRIME Minister Yair Lapid sits alone after the Knesset convened yesterday to disperse and call a new election. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) INCOMING PRIME Minister Yair Lapid sits alone after the Knesset convened yesterday to disperse and call a new election. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Netanyahu also offered to receive his monthly security update through military secretary Avi Gil, rather than from Lapid himself, in order to "depoliticize" the updates.

Netanyahu has already been receiving security updates from Gil as requested by former prime minister Naftali Bennett since the Bennett-Lapid government was formed. This is because Netanyahu reportedly refused to meet with Bennett in the Prime Minister's Office.

Another opposition MK who spoke with Lapid on Friday is United Torah Judaism head MK Moshe Gafni, who congratulated him on assuming the prime minister position. The two had a "good conversation," Gafni's office said.



