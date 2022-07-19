The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Biden actually did a good job in Israel - analysis

Biden showed Democrats at home how to recognize the eternal ideals that make Israel Israel and link Americans and Israelis in our unique and mutually beneficial bond.

By GIL TROY
Published: JULY 19, 2022 20:32

Updated: JULY 19, 2022 20:41
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden is flanked by President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Ben-Gurion Airport last week. Biden declared: ‘You need not be a Jew to be a Zionist.’ (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden is flanked by President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Ben-Gurion Airport last week. Biden declared: ‘You need not be a Jew to be a Zionist.’
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel made it clear: like most Americans, Biden is a genuine friend of the Jewish state. He likes Israel for what it is – even if he might disagree with some things Israel occasionally does.

Unfortunately, that simple assertion of friendship – based on affinity, not uniformity of opinion – pits the president against a still-small, shrill, but ever-growing group of fellow Democrats.

When Channel 12’s Yonit Levi asked about the “voices in the Democratic Party” calling Israel “an apartheid state,” who essentially hate Israel for what it is, not what it does, he admitted “there are a few of them.” But, he proclaimed: “I think they’re wrong. I think they’re making a mistake. Israel is a democracy. Israel is our ally. Israel is a friend.”

More formally, upon arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport, Biden declared: “You need not be a Jew to be a Zionist.” This non-Jewish Zionist characterized “the connection between the Israeli people and the American people” as “bone deep.”

Biden identified three-dimensions of this connection. First, he said, “We invest in each other.” Despite being the hundredth most populous country, Israel is America’s 23rd-largest trading partner, bonded through $34 billion dollars in trade back and forth.

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden delivers remarks on Friday at Augusta Victoria Hospital in Jerusalem, pledging support for the East Jerusalem Hospitals Network. (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS) US PRESIDENT Joe Biden delivers remarks on Friday at Augusta Victoria Hospital in Jerusalem, pledging support for the East Jerusalem Hospitals Network. (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)

Then, Biden added, “We dream together.” While belonging to that exclusive country club of democracies, Israel and America belong to an even smaller subset of “dreamocracies,” countries founded around defining ideas, not just shared space. Unlike Europeans, Americans understand their nation as more than a common continental land mass. America is forged by a shared commitment to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Similarly, Israel is more than a smaller, more contested, home – Israelis share a desire “to be a free people in our ancient homeland.” Although particular to each nation, these dreams overlap, in a universal vision hoping that every person – and every people – can find their democratic launching pad to safety, freedom and an ever-expanding quality of life as a gateway to meaningful lives.

Finally, Biden’s most intriguing phrase was also his most awkward one. He said: “We’re part of what has always been the objective we both have.” Emphasizing these dreamocracies’ “shared values” and “shared vision,” Biden recognized that both societies are dynamic, perpetually stretching. Freedom-building is a full-time job. Liberty-loving countries never rest.

“The ancient roots of the Jewish people [in Israel] date back to biblical times.”

President Joe Biden

They must forever be expanding the circle of freedom: magnifying rights, improving their nation, bettering the world. Being “part” of each other’s “objective” acknowledges our win-win – a strong America strengthens Israel, and a strong Israel boosts America. Both countries are on the right side of history, backing each other up in opposing totalitarianism – at home and abroad.

That’s why I add the phrase “shared challenges.” It recognizes the stresses facing democracies today, while inviting a more humble dialogue. Nations should brainstorm about solving common problems, rather than just celebrating mutually reinforcing ties.

Not perfect, but not bad at all

Admittedly, I would have preferred to see unanimity between Israel and Biden. I toast Biden’s growing awareness regarding the dangers of Iran’s sick quest for nukes and its evil Revolutionary Guards, yet I cringed when Biden’s staff removed Israel’s flag from his limousine before entering east Jerusalem. (As a presidential historian, I deem this an unnecessary error: the limousine should fly only two flags everywhere – America’s and the president’s seal.)

Nevertheless, these minor frictions reinforced the broader message of a friendship resilient enough to absorb policy differences.

HERE IS where Biden’s age is a factor – for the good. Born in 1942 to pious, patriotic Catholics, Biden grew up understanding that, as he said, “the ancient roots of the Jewish people [in Israel] date back to biblical times,” and the once homeless Jews deserve a national home. Biden’s sympathy for Zionism contrasts with the Israel-bashers, both Jewish and non-Jewish, who echo today’s trendy vocabulary of delegitimization, sloppily and cruelly applying a critique of Western imperialism to Jews’ unique story.

Biden’s pro-Zionism contrasts with woke extremists like the Democratic member of Congress, Cori Bush, who on Saturday attended a fundraiser organized by Neveen Ayesh. The government relations coordinator for the St. Louis chapter of American Muslims for Palestine, Ayesh has tweeted out filth saying “I tried befriending a Jew once. Worst idea ever” and “I want to set Israel on fire with my own hands & watch it burn to ashes along with every Israeli in it.”

But Biden’s mature example also resists the silliness of Peace Now, which hung a huge poster in Tel Aviv proclaiming – in Hebrew – “welcome to the two states we love the most.” As the election campaign intensifies, and people wonder why Israel’s Left lacks credibility, remember that sign.

Beyond the obvious facts that Biden doesn’t speak Hebrew and the “state” of Palestine doesn’t exist, the entities currently representing Palestinians are corrupt, terrorist-addicted, dictatorships, fueled on anti-Jew hatred, abusing their own people in the West Bank and Gaza, and particularly hostile to Zionists – as well as fellow Palestinians advancing American liberal-democratic ideals. Ignoring those realities, falsely equating your own democratic country with its authoritarian enemies, confuses peacemaking with breast-beating.

Pit stop

Admittedly, a cynical British friend of mine was correct. Biden’s Israel visit was a most elaborate rest stop on the way to the Saudi Arabian “petrol station.” Still, Biden done good. He showed Democrats at home – and peaceniks in Israel – how to recognize the eternal ideals that make Israel Israel and link Americans and Israelis in our unique and mutually beneficial bond. For that, we should say, “Toda raba! Thank you, Mr. President.”

The writer is a distinguished scholar of North American history at McGill University, and the author of nine books on American history and three on Zionism. His book Never Alone: Prison, Politics and My People, coauthored with Natan Sharansky, was published by PublicAffairs of Hachette.



Tags Joe Biden republicans Democrats Biden's visit to Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
3

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem
4

Biden departs Israel for Saudi Arabia

Final preparations before the departurel of US President Joe Biden, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, July 15, 2022.
5

President Biden is plagued by ageism in the media - analysis

US President Joe Biden attends the Quad leaders’ summit, in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by