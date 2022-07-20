The Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) ranked number one in half the academic subjects assessed, maintaining its ranking among the 50 best academic institutions in the world in Mathematics, Law, Communications, and Public Policy, according to an annual report published Tuesday.

Professor Asher Cohen, President of Hebrew University, expressed enthusiasm over the Shanghai Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU). “Academic and research excellence is part of Hebrew University’s DNA," he said. "The amazing breakthroughs happening here will enable all of us to live better, healthier and, most likely, longer lives, as well. Hebrew University’s strong position helps our alumni pave the way to lead Israel to achievements on an international scale.”

HU ranked 17th worldwide in Mathematics and Communications. No other Israeli universities made the top 30 in those subjects. In law, HU ranked 30, also beating all other universities in the country.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 2){cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In Israel, HU was ranked first for the following subjects: Mathematics, Earth Sciences, Atmospheric Sciences, Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Environmental Sciences, Water Resources, Food Sciences, Agriculture, Dentistry, Medical Technology, Economics, Law, Political Science, Communications, and Public Policy.

"Hebrew U.’s strong position helps our alumni pave the way to lead Israel to achievements on an international scale.” Professor Asher Cohen, President of Hebrew University

Buildings in Harvard Yard are reflected in frozen puddle at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, January 20, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

Worldwide, Harvard was ranked the top university for the 11th year in a row, followed by Stanford (No. 2), Cambridge, MIT, University of California Berkley, Princeton, Oxford, Columbia and California Institute of Technology. The University of Chicago rounded out the global top 10.

Indicators for the ARWU ranking

Six factors are examined to rank world universities, according to Shanghai Ranking. They include the number of alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, the number of highly cited researchers, the number of articles published in journals of Nature and Science, the number of articles indexed in the Science Citation Index, and universities’ per capita performance.