Famous Israeli media personality's sexual misconduct case closed

Israel's Central District Prosecutor's Office moved to dismiss the sexual misconduct case against Israeli TV personality, journalist and producer Gal Uchovsky.

By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 25, 2022 01:19
Israeli screenwriter Gal Uchovsky attends the funeral of Fashion designer Alber Elbaz, April, 2021 (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Israeli screenwriter Gal Uchovsky attends the funeral of Fashion designer Alber Elbaz, April, 2021
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

The sexual misconduct case against Israeli TV personality, journalist and producer Gal Uchovsky was closed on Sunday, the Central District Prosecutor's Office announced.

Following the investigation conducted by Israel Police, the case was transferred over to the Central District Prosecutor's Office, who ruled that despite the reliable nature of some of the complainants' accounts of the incidents in question, Uchovsky's alleged actions do not cross the criminal threshold and, by law, are not considered a sexual offense.

Three complaints were filed with police against Uchovsky. One of the complaints was found to be subject to the statute of limitations, while police were unable to find any criminal offense with the other two complaints.

News of the complaints broke when KAN news reported in November 2021 that Uchovsky had sexually assaulted a number of men. One of the victims was reportedly half his age.

The alleged sexual assaults occurred in connection with his role as president of the LGBTQ+ youth group Israel Gay Youth (IGY), which he resigned from in response to KAN's report.

A SCENE FROM ‘The Pride Revolution,’ with Gal Uchovsky taking a selfie with a group of people. (credit: AMIT CHACHAMOV/COURTESY KAN 11)A SCENE FROM ‘The Pride Revolution,’ with Gal Uchovsky taking a selfie with a group of people. (credit: AMIT CHACHAMOV/COURTESY KAN 11)

Uchovsky's acts 'don't cross criminal threshold'

In a statement announcing the case's closure, the Central District Prosecutor's Office wrote that "following the examination of all evidence found in the case," it moved to dismiss the case against Uchovsky.

"While the complainant's testimony was found to be credible, the acts they alleged do not cross the criminal threshold," it continued.

"While the complainant's testimony was found to be credible, the acts they alleged do not cross the criminal threshold"

Central District Prosecutor's Office

The decision to close the case against Uchovksy was made months ago, as Channel 13 reported back in March that the case is expected to be closed after Israel Police were unable to find criminal charges to place against him. 



Tags Israel Israel Police crime celebrity Sexual abuse scandal sexual misconduct Israeli TV
