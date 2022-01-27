The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Sexual misconduct case against Gal Uchovsky to be closed - report

One complaint was subject to the statute of limitations and police were unable to find a criminal offense in the other two filed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 27, 2022 22:39
Israeli screenwriter Gal Uchovsky attends the funeral of Fashion designer Alber Elbaz, April, 2021 (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Israeli screenwriter Gal Uchovsky attends the funeral of Fashion designer Alber Elbaz, April, 2021
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

The case against Israeli TV personality, journalist and producer Gal Uchovsky is expected to be closed soon, after Israel Police were unable to find criminal charges to place against him, Channel 13 reported on Thursday.

Three complaints were filed with the police against Uchovsky. One of the complaints was found to be subject to the statute of limitations, while police were unable to find any criminal offense with the other two complaints.

In November, KAN news published a report that Uchovsky had sexually assaulted a number of men. One of the victims was reportedly half Uchovsky's age.

After the publication of the report, Uchovsky announced that he be would resigning from his role as president of the LGBTQ+ youth group Israel Gay Youth (IGY).

Etai Pinkas-Arad (credit: נוי דקל/Wikimedia Commons) Etai Pinkas-Arad (credit: נוי דקל/Wikimedia Commons)

Channel 13 additionally reported on Thursday that the case against prominent lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender activist Etai Pinkas-Arad had been shelved in the meantime after police were unable to get the testimony of the complainant who lives abroad.

Pinkas-Arad was accused of sexual misconduct by two men who said they had relations with him over 10 years ago when they were 17, Ynet reported in November. Pinkas-Arad resigned from his position as a Tel Aviv City Council member in charge of the issues concerning the LGBT community, after the report was published. He was also at the center of the battle in the High Court of Justice to make surrogacy for same-sex couples and single fathers legal.



Tags police sexual misconduct LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

NJ-Israel flight turns around after Israelis sneak into business class

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019.
3

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
4

Second earthquake in 24 hours felt in northern Israel

Beit She'an
5

Jeremy Corbyn barred from rejoining UK Labour Party

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts after the General Election results of the Islington North constituency were announced

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by