Sexual misconduct case against Gal Uchovsky to be closed - report

The case against Israeli TV personality, journalist and producer Gal Uchovsky is expected to be closed soon, after Israel Police were unable to find criminal charges to place against him, Channel 13 reported on Thursday.

Three complaints were filed with the police against Uchovsky. One of the complaints was found to be subject to the statute of limitations, while police were unable to find any criminal offense with the other two complaints.

In November, KAN news published a report that Uchovsky had sexually assaulted a number of men. One of the victims was reportedly half Uchovsky's age.

After the publication of the report, Uchovsky announced that he be would resigning from his role as president of the LGBTQ+ youth group Israel Gay Youth (IGY).

Channel 13 additionally reported on Thursday that the case against prominent lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender activist Etai Pinkas-Arad had been shelved in the meantime after police were unable to get the testimony of the complainant who lives abroad.

Pinkas-Arad was accused of sexual misconduct by two men who said they had relations with him over 10 years ago when they were 17, Ynet reported in November. Pinkas-Arad resigned from his position as a Tel Aviv City Council member in charge of the issues concerning the LGBT community, after the report was published. He was also at the center of the battle in the High Court of Justice to make surrogacy for same-sex couples and single fathers legal.