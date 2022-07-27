Smart Crop monitoring is a smart investment

How deep learning technology develops maximum crop yield.

The Jerusalem Post has partnered with ExitValley, a digital platform that enables anyone to invest in Israel's startup ecosystem and share in its success. In this article, we are pleased to introduce MyCrops, an Israeli Agritech company that enables farmers to maximize yields using AI.

MyCrops is a digital agronomist platform that develops advanced deep learning technology and utilizes AI-powered cameras to scout cultivation issues 24/7. The platform is designed to prevent crop loss and get plants on track to maximum yield, with smart crop monitoring tools that deliver insights from day one.

"We scan images of each plant and then use deep learning and predictive analytics for decision support, helping farmers reach their business goals sustainably," says Asaf Levy, co-founder and CEO of MyCrops.

The company was founded in 2017 to help growers detect early evidence of disease in plants, using image processing algorithms and computer vision. "We operate in the greenhouse market, where it is impossible to perform aerial imaging using drones or satellites," says Levy.

"Using our system reduces chemical treatment and cuts crop waste, which also affects consumers. Asaf Levy, co-founder and CEO of MyCrops

The company's platform detects threats such as nutrient deficiency and diseases early, and zeroes in on the first signs of pests to stop infestations before they cause irreversible damage.

"It's like a cancer cell ," says Levy. " Early detection and targeted treatment can neutralize the problem --otherwise the entire body is filled with metastases. In orchards and greenhouses it is exactly the same."

MyCrops platform keeps planting schedules and yields on track by pinpointing uneven emergence and replanting on time. It eliminates the guesswork and knows precisely when to start harvesting for maximized yields and quality. In addition, it optimizes inventory and pricing, setting growers up for successful sales with advanced estimates of yields.

"We are an impact company," says Levy. "Using our system reduces chemical treatment and cuts crop waste, which also affects consumers. Farmers can reduce the price per kilo because they have more produce left. Greenhouses are now starting to be built in agricultural deserts, where they could not grow before. We can put greenhouses near big cities and provide food for them. It's already happening today outside of New York City. This will help shorten supply chains and reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

The company uses off-the-shelf hardware and hardware-agnostic software, making it flexible and affordable to scale growth. Clients get automated 24/7, 360-degree views of every plant, and a quick start, with easy-to-install cameras.

"Managing crops manually is challenging and unpredictable. Yet, for most growers, the digital agricultural revolution has been slow to deliver easy and affordable services that provide real value," says Levy.

MyCrops staff (Credit: MyCrops)

"MyCrops is different," he adds. "Raised on farms and trained as computer vision experts, we build automated solutions that solve problems we've faced ourselves. These solutions make day-to-day management more efficient, increase profitability, and reduce reliance on pesticides. Our data set stems from hundreds of thousands of mobile app users, providing rich context and insights. Clients get clear dashboard views to equip the entire team with numbers they can actually use to perform their jobs better."

Levy explains that their platform mimics the agronomist's eyes when he enters the greenhouse and looks at the plants. "95 percent of problems can be identified through vision, such as diseases, pests, extreme cold and heat , and even irrigation problems," he says.

"Our platform gives farmers the opportunity to grow at a rapid pace," he notes. "Despite the difficult global economic situation, the agricultural industry has not been hit, and there will always be demand. In the coming year, we will focus on scale with strong partners and expand our capabilities to support additional crop types.

