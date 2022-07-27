The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

3 Jews arrested for throwing Molotov cocktails at Israeli Arab

An indictment will be filed against the three suspected terrorists on Thursday for throwing Molotov cocktails at a man who spoke to them in Arabic.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 27, 2022 16:11
Molotov cocktail in hand (photo credit: YANNIS BEHRAKIS/REUTERS)
Molotov cocktail in hand
(photo credit: YANNIS BEHRAKIS/REUTERS)

Three Jewish residents of the Givat Olga neighborhood of Hadera were arrested by the Shin Bet and Israel Police in recent weeks after they threw Molotov cocktails at an Israeli Arab who was at the beach in the neighborhood, police and the Shin Bet announced on Wednesday.

In the weeks leading up to the attack, a number of incidents involving verbal and physical clashes were reported between Jewish and Arab visitors at the beach in Givat Olga.

What happened on the beach three weeks ago?

In mid-June, a 28-year-old Israeli Arab resident of Mu'awiya was sitting on the beach with his girlfriend when he was approached by the three suspected terrorists. The suspects asked him what the time was in Arabic and after he responded in Arabic they threw three Molotov cocktails at him which ended up not igniting. The Israeli Arab man and his girlfriend were not injured in the terrorist attack.

The three suspects, between the ages of 19 and 25, were arrested after an investigation by the Shin Bet and Israel Police earlier this month. The suspects revealed during questioning that the background of the incident was nationalist.

Scene of attack on Israeli Arab in Givat Olga, June 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)Scene of attack on Israeli Arab in Givat Olga, June 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

An indictment will be issued against the suspects on Thursday, along with a request to extend their arrest until the end of the proceedings.

"The Shin Bet and Israel Police will continue to work to thwart terrorist activity of any kind, in order to maintain the security of all residents of the State of Israel. This is of great importance in maintaining the common fabric of life throughout the country," said the Shin Bet and police.



Tags Israel Police Israeli Arabs Shin Bet Terrorism hadera molotov cocktail Terrorist
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
5

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by