Ichilov Hospital opens the Sylvan Adams Emergency Hospital, world’s largest ER

'The innovative technology, the worldview that places the patient at the center, and the high level of infrastructure creates an advanced level of service and treatment' says Sylvan Adams.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 28, 2022 15:51

Updated: JULY 28, 2022 15:54
President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Yair Lapid with Sylvan Adams at the opening of the Sylvan Adams Emergency Hospital at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: Jenny Yerushalmi, spokeswoman for Sourasky Medical Center)
President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Yair Lapid with Sylvan Adams at the opening of the Sylvan Adams Emergency Hospital at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: Jenny Yerushalmi, spokeswoman for Sourasky Medical Center)
(photo credit: Jenny Yerushalmi, spokeswoman for Sourasky Medical Center)

Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital inaugurated the Sylvan Adams Emergency Hospital on Thursday with the participation of President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The three-story, 8,000 square-meter facility is the largest ER in the world and bears the name of philanthropist Sylvan Adams, who donated $28 million for its establishment. 

A number of new technologies are implemented in the new ER, including a facial recognition station and digital self-registration, allowing allow people to self-register using facial recognition; “self-triage,” which enables patients to check their own temperature, blood pressure, pulse, and blood oxygen saturation before being assigned a medical professional for treatment; mobile robots, which assist patients in navigating the emergency hospital as well as departments outside the facility; and an app that will provide real-time reports to the patient about their status.

In addition, the hospital has dedicated sections for care to be provided determined by the patient’s condition and psychiatric classification, a short-term hospitalization department, and the Maor Center – a room for the acute care of victims of sexual assault. The technologies will enable greater streamlining of triage patient assessment, lower waiting times, and more efficient and effective medical care provision. The inpatient hall includes 100 monitored beds – the largest number of beds in emergency care departments in Israel.

Professor Ronni Gamzu, Ichilov CEO, said: “Our emergency room treats complicated cases on a large scale, and therefore the challenge of providing outstanding service is significant. We are determined to change this and to prove that it is possible to demand and receive quick, outstanding treatment even during busy periods. After over five years of strenuous work, I am proud to lead the medical and technological revolution in guaranteeing the best and quickest possible treatment in Israel. I am grateful to Mr. Sylvan Adams, whose generosity has fulfilled Ichilov’s dream on behalf of more than 250,000 million Israelis who visit Ichilov’s emergency care wing annually.”

Sylvan Adams, businessman and philanthropist, added: “At Ichilov, I am happy to provide the residents of the State of Israel with the largest and most advanced emergency room of its kind. The innovative technology, the worldview that places the patient at the center, and the high level of infrastructure creates an advanced level of service and treatment for the benefit of the State of Israel.”



