IAI unveils STAR-X 3D naval radar

The radar is designed to be used by offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) and other small boats.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 31, 2022 06:17
IAI STAR-X 3D radar (photo credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)
IAI STAR-X 3D radar
(photo credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on Thursday unveiled the STAR-X 3D naval radar.

The radar also uses IAI's AESA (active electronic scanned array) technology to conduct surveillance operations both in the air and on land.

This new technology is also capable of performing missions in exclusive economic zones, according to IAI.

IAI emphasized the importance of 3D AESA radar technology in the modern-day military environment, in which there are often threats coming from multiple directions.

Israeli navy boats are seen in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from Rosh Hanikra, close to the Lebanese border, northern Israel May 4, 2021. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) Israeli navy boats are seen in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from Rosh Hanikra, close to the Lebanese border, northern Israel May 4, 2021. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

"The STAR-X radar meets the growing demands for radars designed for OPVs to guard against a wide range of missions and threats including terrorism, smuggling, illegal fishing, SAR and others."

Eyal Shapira, Vice President and General Manager, Air Defense Radars and Naval Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries

'Proven' technology

The company said that the STAR-X is fully digital and is based on "proven" technology from IAI-ELTA radars. In comparison with these instruments, the STAR-X is lighter, more compact and more energy efficient.

The STAR-X is also modular and can be easily and inexpensively upgraded, IAI added.

"The STAR-X radar meets the growing demands for radars designed for OPVs to guard against a wide range of threats including terrorism, smuggling, illegal fishing, SAR and others," said Eyal Shapira, Vice President and General Manager of IAI's Air Defense Radars and Naval Systems.

"Whether engaged to protect critical offshore infrastructure or to assist in search and rescue operations, the STAR-X delivers significantly enhanced situational awareness in comparison to the legacy systems that have traditionally been fitted to this class of ship. IAI is proud of the capabilities we are bringing to this increasingly important class of vessel."



Tags technology israeli navy israeli navy ships iai Israel Aerospace Industries radar
