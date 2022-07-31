Lapid: UN must disband antisemitic inquiry on Israel

The UN Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry on Israel must be disbanded after its members made and defended antisemitic slurs, Prime Minister Yair Lapid wrote in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday.

“Excellency, I call on you today to honor your word in this egregious case, to set the record straight,” Lapid wrote. “This cannot stand. Slurs about a ‘Jewish lobby’ that acts to ‘control’ the media, are reminiscent of the darkest days of modern history.”

Miloon Kothari, one of the COI’s three members, granted an interview to the anti-Israel hate site Mondoweiss in which he said the commission is “very disheartened by the social media that is controlled largely by – whether it is the Jewish lobby or specific NGOs.”

In the same interview, Kothari said: “I would go as far as to raise the question of why are they [Israel] even a member of the UN.”

COI chairwoman Navi Pillay defended Kothari’s remarks and said that the commission has been plagued with accusations of hating Jews. She quoted third COI member Chris Sidoti as saying at a June UNHRC meeting that “Jews are throwing around accusations of antisemitism like rice at a wedding.”

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay. (credit: REUTERS)

All three COI members made public statements accusing Israel of apartheid and war crimes before the commission was formed, as such it was accused of bias from the start.

In his letter to Guterres, Lapid demanded “the immediate removal of all three members of the Commission of Inquiry tasked with investigating Israel, and the disbanding of the Commission.”