The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Lapid: UN must disband antisemitic inquiry on Israel

All three COI members made public statements accusing Israel of apartheid and war crimes before the commission was formed, as such it was accused of bias from the start.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JULY 31, 2022 20:55
Miloon Kothari, the man with a microphone, the first Special Rapporteur on adequate housing for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, addressing a conference in Spain (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Miloon Kothari, the man with a microphone, the first Special Rapporteur on adequate housing for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, addressing a conference in Spain
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The UN Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry on Israel must be disbanded after its members made and defended antisemitic slurs, Prime Minister Yair Lapid wrote in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday.

“Excellency, I call on you today to honor your word in this egregious case, to set the record straight,” Lapid wrote. “This cannot stand. Slurs about a ‘Jewish lobby’ that acts to ‘control’ the media, are reminiscent of the darkest days of modern history.”

Miloon Kothari, one of the COI’s three members, granted an interview to the anti-Israel hate site Mondoweiss in which he said the commission is “very disheartened by the social media that is controlled largely by – whether it is the Jewish lobby or specific NGOs.”

In the same interview, Kothari said: “I would go as far as to raise the question of why are they [Israel] even a member of the UN.”

COI chairwoman Navi Pillay defended Kothari’s remarks and said that the commission has been plagued with accusations of hating Jews. She quoted third COI member Chris Sidoti as saying at a June UNHRC meeting that “Jews are throwing around accusations of antisemitism like rice at a wedding.”

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay. (credit: REUTERS)United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay. (credit: REUTERS)

All three COI members made public statements accusing Israel of apartheid and war crimes before the commission was formed, as such it was accused of bias from the start.

In his letter to Guterres, Lapid demanded “the immediate removal of all three members of the Commission of Inquiry tasked with investigating Israel, and the disbanding of the Commission.”



Tags United Nations Yair Lapid Human Rights Council unhrc antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
2

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
3

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
4

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.
5

Researchers discover way to predict earthquakes with 80% accuracy

A view shows houses destroyed following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti August 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by