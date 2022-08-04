The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Open investigation into Netanyahu-Channel 14 connections -Zehava Galon

Galon, a prime candidate for the leadership of the Meretz party, dubbed the new findings "the 14,000 case."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 4, 2022 13:48

Updated: AUGUST 4, 2022 14:09
Zehava Galon, former head of the Meretz party. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Zehava Galon, former head of the Meretz party.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Zehava Galon submitted a request to Ombudsman Gali Bahara-Miara to open a criminal investigation against opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on suspicion of allegedly committing fraudulent bribery and breach of trust.

This, according to Galon, was due to the political use of Channel 14 for his personal benefit. Galon, a prime candidate for the leadership of the Meretz party, dubbed the new findings "the 14,000 case."

"Netanyahu has learned nothing from his past crimes and continues to run over the law in an attempt to return to power and destroy Israeli democracy," said Galon.

Galon's allegations followed publications in Israeli media that revealed how Channel 14 was used as a conduit to transmit Netanyahu's messages, through a "message page" while being guided from above.

"This is the 14,000 case, a case for whom he should be brought to justice. The legal adviser to the government should do her job and order a new criminal investigation in his case," Galon concluded.

 

"This is the 14,000 case, a case for whom he should be brought to justice. The legal adviser to the government should do her job and order a new criminal investigation in his case."

Zehava Galon

Zehava Galon

"The Israeli viewer is exposed every day to a despicable propaganda channel that operates on behalf of a criminal defendant. Instead of trying to take control through alleged bribery of the media, he built a channel for himself that violates every rule established by law," Galon said.

Official request

Attorney Dafna Holtz Lachner, who submitted the request to the legal advisor to the government on behalf of Galon, said that "from the published facts it appears that Netanyahu is operating in the same method and in the same way as he operated and did according to what is alleged in the indictment in the 2000 case."

"He does all of this while making improper use of his power and influence over another media outlet for the purpose of promoting and strengthening his political power, while defaming and weakening his political opponents, it is as if he has learned nothing from the fact that he is on trial these days for the same serious offenses that involve defamation."



