The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli students win international debate competition

Winners Tamar Ben Meir and Hadar Goldberg from the Tel Aviv University Debate Team took the gold at the competition's finals on Friday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 6, 2022 14:17
Tamar Ben Meir speaking at the event's finals (photo credit: EUDC)
Tamar Ben Meir speaking at the event's finals
(photo credit: EUDC)

A pair of Israeli students representing Tel Aviv University won the European Debate Championships in the English as a Second Language category, an annual competition between collegiate teams which this year took place in Croatia, on Friday evening.

The competition took place throughout this past week, with over 450 students from approximately 60 of the best universities in Europe.

Winners Tamar Ben Meir and Hadar Goldberg from the Tel Aviv University Debate Team took the gold at the competition's finals on Friday.

Debate in the British Parliament style, one of the more common styles of debate used globally, involves four groups of two participants each (an opening speaker and a closing speaker) who are told to take a particular stance on a particular topic with no time to research and mere minutes to prepare.

Two of the groups represent the government - the side of the debate in favor of the motion - and two groups are in the opposition. Each speaker, switching each time between government and opposition, has seven minutes to make their claim and attempt to shut down their opponent's remarks. 

The groups are then ranked by a panel of judges between first and fourth place and move forward in the competition accordingly.

Ben Meir and Goldberg competed against two European teams and an additional Israeli team from Haifa University in the finals.

The debate

The motion posed the following discussion: "You are an atheist living in a country with a significant, but not extreme, degree of religiosity. There exists a single pill that, if taken, will permanently make you genuinely and earnestly believe in the majority religion. The motion is: This house will take the pill."

The winning team opened the debate as Opening Government - the first speakers - while the Haifa team were the first opposition group to speak, putting them head-to-head with one another.

The four teams fought one another in a battle of the wits, and ultimately, the Tel Aviv team came out on top.

In addition, individual speakers are ranked throughout debate competitions, and Ben Meir came out winning as all-around best speaker of the competition, with Goldberg second in rank.

These are not the first wins for either competitor; Goldberg won the World Universities Debate Championship in 2020, representing the Open University at the time. Ben Meir made it to the open finals - as in, the finals for all speakers, including native English speakers - of the European Debate Championships in 2021 and ranked once more then as top ESL speaker.

"I'm incredibly happy and incredibly overwhelmed," said Ben Meir. "Even in my dreams of what I wanted to achieve, top speaking at this competition and winning a final altogether was not even something that was even part of my possible goals."

"Even in my dreams of what I wanted to achieve, top speaking at this competition and winning a final altogether was not even something that was even part of my possible goals."

Tamar Ben Meir

"I'm incredibly proud to be an ESL woman representing all women in general," she concluded.



Tags Israel tel aviv university debate UK parliament
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
2

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
3

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
4

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh
5

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike

OSAMA BIN LADEN WITH ADVISOR AL-ZAWAHIRI DURING INTERVIEW.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by