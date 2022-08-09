The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Palestinians can start flying out of Ramon airport later this month

West Bank Palestinians who want to travel abroad must now go through the Allenby Crossing in the Jordan Valley and into neighboring Jordan for international flights out of Amman.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: AUGUST 9, 2022 20:11
A pilot program to allow West Bank Palestinians to fly out of Israel's Ramon International Airport near Eilat is set to start later this month, the Airport Authority announced on Tuesday.

Most West Bank Palestinians cannot travel through Israel's Ben-Gurion International Airport.

Israel is planning to open Allenby 24 hours a day by the end of September, to ease congestion at the crossing that makes it time-consuming to exit out of the West Bank.

The Office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said that Palestinians would be shuttled directly from the West Bank to Ramon and that security clearances would be needed.

The current state of affairs

At present, the program includes only two flights a week to Turkey on an Airbus aircraft A321 with 220 seats. One flight will head to Istanbul and the other to Antalya. Palestinians would then transfer to other flights from Istanbul.

Palestinians who leave the West Bank from Allenby and fly out of Amman can access any flight and head to any destination. 

The Palestinian Authority has not supported the Ramon airport plan and would have preferred to see Israel renovate the former Atarot airport located on the edge of Jerusalem right next to the West Bank Palestinian city of Ramallah which had been closed in 2021.

It had been hoped that Palestinians could directly access the Atarot airport from Ramallah without going through any Israeli checkpoint.

US President Joe Biden had spoken of the importance of improving travel for the Palestinians when he visited Israel and the Palestinian Territories last month.



