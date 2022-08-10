Was a B’Tselem activist unfairly pressured by Shin Bet?

B’Tselem and the Shin Bet exchanged different narratives late Tuesday about a controversial incident involving one of the NGO’s field documenters.

Both sides agree that Nasser Nawaj’ah was detained and questioned by the security agency (ISA) on Sunday, but they disagree about whether his detention was part of legitimate security concerns or illegitimate harassment – and about how serious the detention itself was.

According to B’Tselem, “Soldiers entered Nasser’s home in Susiya and arrested him in the middle of the night. He was then held, handcuffed, in a military camp for some 12 hours before being taken for a ‘conversation’ with the ISA officer. That’s what Israel does with a Palestinian detainee who needs ‘softening’ before the ISA proceeds to threaten him.

Further, the human rights NGO’s Executive Director Hagai El-Ad, a regular critic of Israel, said: “’Captain Yassin’ – an ISA officer – ‘asked’ Nasser to ‘stop causing trouble.’ I suppose that when he said ‘trouble,’ he was thinking of the kind of research Nasser conducted in Khallet a-Dabe,’” an Arab village in the South Hebron Hills.

Two sides to every story

Signs proclaiming Israel to be practising apartheid put up by B'tselem ahead of Biden's visit, July 13,2022 (credit: B'TSELEM)

In B’Tselem’s narrative, IDF troops were sent in late June to train for several weeks in Masafer Yatta, in the same area.

“During the army’s training, a bullet hit the roof of a Palestinian home in the village of Khallet a-Dabe,’” though no one was hurt, the NGO said.

Nasser went to the village the next day and he “climbed up to the roof and found something the military couldn’t, or didn’t want to: a bullet from a heavy machine gun. A bullet of that type could only have been fired by the military, probably from a heavy tank machine gun participating in the maneuver,” it said.

The IDF had denied any bullet had been fired at or hit the relevant roof or area.

According to B’Tselem, Nasser was arrested because “the military lied. Nasser’s investigation proved that.”

The Shin Bet did not explain why it detained the field documenter, but The Jerusalem Post understands that it did not view him as being “interrogated.”

Rather, it viewed him as having had a much shorter conversation with one of its agents, in a location closer to where Nasser lived than might have occurred if it had been a full interrogation.

It was unclear why he was detained in the evening and not during the day if there was no criminal charge immediately in play.

Regarding the disputed bullet, the IDF responded that immediately after receiving a report of one of the rooftops being hit, it had halted the training exercise.

The military also sent investigators to the rooftop area and said that it probed all related issues which might clarify or prove what hit the rooftop.

After this probe, the IDF said it could not find sufficient evidentiary support that the rooftop had been hit.

It was unclear what dialogue occurred between the IDF and B’Tselem regarding the physical bullet found by Nasser and what proof the IDF had on hand, if any, that it deemed inconclusive.