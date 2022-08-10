The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Was a B’Tselem activist unfairly pressured by Shin Bet?

Both sides agree that Nasser Nawaj’ah was detained and questioned by the security agency (ISA) on Sunday, but they disagree about whether or not his detention was due to legitimate security concerns.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: AUGUST 10, 2022 19:08
A road sign in English, Hebrew, and Arabic points to the Israeli settlement of Susiya (photo credit: AFP PHOTO)
A road sign in English, Hebrew, and Arabic points to the Israeli settlement of Susiya
(photo credit: AFP PHOTO)

B’Tselem and the Shin Bet exchanged different narratives late Tuesday about a controversial incident involving one of the NGO’s field documenters.

Both sides agree that Nasser Nawaj’ah was detained and questioned by the security agency (ISA) on Sunday, but they disagree about whether his detention was part of legitimate security concerns or illegitimate harassment – and about how serious the detention itself was.

According to B’Tselem, “Soldiers entered Nasser’s home in Susiya and arrested him in the middle of the night. He was then held, handcuffed, in a military camp for some 12 hours before being taken for a ‘conversation’ with the ISA officer. That’s what Israel does with a Palestinian detainee who needs ‘softening’ before the ISA proceeds to threaten him.

Further, the human rights NGO’s Executive Director Hagai El-Ad, a regular critic of Israel, said: “’Captain Yassin’ – an ISA officer – ‘asked’ Nasser to ‘stop causing trouble.’ I suppose that when he said ‘trouble,’ he was thinking of the kind of research Nasser conducted in Khallet a-Dabe,’” an Arab village in the South Hebron Hills.

Two sides to every story

Signs proclaiming Israel to be practising apartheid put up by B'tselem ahead of Biden's visit, July 13,2022 (credit: B'TSELEM) Signs proclaiming Israel to be practising apartheid put up by B'tselem ahead of Biden's visit, July 13,2022 (credit: B'TSELEM)

In B’Tselem’s narrative, IDF troops were sent in late June to train for several weeks in Masafer Yatta, in the same area.

“During the army’s training, a bullet hit the roof of a Palestinian home in the village of Khallet a-Dabe,’” though no one was hurt, the NGO said.

Nasser went to the village the next day and he “climbed up to the roof and found something the military couldn’t, or didn’t want to: a bullet from a heavy machine gun. A bullet of that type could only have been fired by the military, probably from a heavy tank machine gun participating in the maneuver,” it said.

The IDF had denied any bullet had been fired at or hit the relevant roof or area.

According to B’Tselem, Nasser was arrested because “the military lied. Nasser’s investigation proved that.”

The Shin Bet did not explain why it detained the field documenter, but The Jerusalem Post understands that it did not view him as being “interrogated.”

Rather, it viewed him as having had a much shorter conversation with one of its agents, in a location closer to where Nasser lived than might have occurred if it had been a full interrogation.

It was unclear why he was detained in the evening and not during the day if there was no criminal charge immediately in play.

Regarding the disputed bullet, the IDF responded that immediately after receiving a report of one of the rooftops being hit, it had halted the training exercise.

The military also sent investigators to the rooftop area and said that it probed all related issues which might clarify or prove what hit the rooftop.

After this probe, the IDF said it could not find sufficient evidentiary support that the rooftop had been hit.

It was unclear what dialogue occurred between the IDF and B’Tselem regarding the physical bullet found by Nasser and what proof the IDF had on hand, if any, that it deemed inconclusive.



Tags B'Tselem IDF Shin Bet Israeli Palestinian Conflict Israeli–Palestinian conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
2

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
3

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
4

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
5

United Airlines pilots refuse to fly to Israel, cite fictitious curfew

A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by