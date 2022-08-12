The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF Judea and Samaria division hold Operation 'Break the Wave' conference

IDF leaders discussed various achievements accomplished during “Operation: Break the Wave” and likened it to “Operation: Defensive Shield” – Israel's 2002 counter-terrorism initiative.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 12, 2022 03:18
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi addresses the crowd at the "Operation: Break the wave" conference. (photo credit: IDF)
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi addresses the crowd at the "Operation: Break the wave" conference.
(photo credit: IDF)

The IDF’s Judea and Samaria Division held a conference on Wednesday regarding Israel’s newest counter-terrorism initiative, “Operation: Break the Wave.”

IDF leaders discussed the various efforts, capabilities and achievements accomplished during “Break the Wave” and likened it to “Operation: Defensive Shield” – the 2002 counter-terrorism IDF initiative that quelled terrorism during the Second Intifada.

Operation “Break the Wave” began at the end of March 2022 following a wave of terrorist attacks that took the lives of 19 people across Israel.

Over the four months of the operation, over 2,050 counterterrorism operations were carried out, during which over 1,000 wanted individuals were apprehended and hundreds of weapons seized.

“I thank you, all the security forces, commanders, regular personnel, combat soldiers and soldiers, and the members of your families who are at the home front. I thank you for your great efforts and for your contribution to the security of the nation," said the Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division, Avi Bluth.

The family of late Command Sergeant Major Noam Raz and another late veteran light commemorative candles. (credit: IDF) The family of late Command Sergeant Major Noam Raz and another late veteran light commemorative candles. (credit: IDF)

Led by IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, senior officials of Israel’s Central Command, operational units in the Judea and Samaria region and reserve personnel participated in the event.   

From "Defensive Shield" to "Break the Wave"

“There are several similarities between Operation 'Defensive Shield' and Operation 'Break the Wave', but the most central similarity is the understanding that the fate of the country lies in our hands,” Kohavi declared. 

The Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division awarded campaign medals to a number of IDF, Israel Border Police and Israel Police personnel injured during counterterrorism activities amid Operation “Break the Wave”. 

“There are several similarities between Operation 'Defensive Shield' and Operation 'Break the Wave', but the most central similarity is the understanding that the fate of the country lies in our hands.”

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi

The family of late Command Sergeant Major Noam Raz, an Israel Border Police officer that was killed during counterterrorism activities in Jenin in May, lit a commemorative candle in Raz’s honor, while former IDF soldier Michal Yaskov and her sister, Valeria Yaskov, lit a candle in honor of their father, who passed away during Operation “Defensive Shield”.

“The IDF has, and always will, reach every attacker, terrorist and attack, no matter the time or place," Kohavi declared.



Tags IDF judea and samaria Aviv Kohavi Operation Break the Wave
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
5

Gantz approves draft of over 25,000 reservists after IDF strikes in Gaza

Smoke and fire rise above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, during an Israeli air strike, on August 5, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by