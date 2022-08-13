Road fatalities keep rising as 14-year-old girl killed in car accident

A 14-year-old pedestrian who was fatally injured after being struck by a vehicle on Friday night in Petah Tikva was pronounced dead on Saturday.

From a preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the girl, a resident of the south who was staying with a family in Petah Tikva, crossed road 40 apparently at a crosswalk and a vehicle coming from the direction of the Sirkin intersection to the Maccabit road hit her with force and threw her dozens of meters away, fatally wounding her.

A patrol car of the Petah Tikva police department that happened to pass by the area noticed the accident and called rescue teams and medical personnel.

The girl was found lying injured on the road on Ya'akov Hazan Street in the city, MDA teams gave her medical treatment and evacuated her to Bilinson Hospital while performing CPR, as she is suffering from multi-system damage.

"We saw an unconscious girl in the middle of the road suffering from multi-system damage," said MDA paramedic Tomer Payne. "We attempted to give her medical treatment while she was not breathing and without a pulse and we performed advanced and prolonged resuscitation operations even while evacuating her to the hospital when she was in critical condition."

Central district traffic examiners arrived at the scene and collected findings, as part of an ongoing investigation into the circumstances of the accident. Currently, the police are examining the version of the driver, who is under investigation, that the minor burst onto the road at a red light, according to police reports.

Deadly accidents on the rise

During the same night, three people were moderately injured and one was seriously injured in traffic accidents in Bat Yam, Kiryat Al-Hivov and the Efrat Junction. In addition, 17 people were moderately and severely injured in various accidents across the country the day before.

The event is added to a particularly deadly week on the roads, during which 16 people were killed in various accidents across the country, according to N12.

Earlier this week, two bus drivers, Yoav Hamari and Hanoch Telker from Ofakim, who were trying to help the injured in another accident on Route 4 were run over.

In a fatal accident in Jerusalem, 40-year-old Shoshona Glostein, who was in advanced pregnancy, was killed, along with her two young daughters - 7-year-old Chaya Sara and 2-year-old Hana.

A few hours earlier, a 60-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl were killed in an accident between a car and a truck, and in Holon a truck driver was killed following a collision between two trucks. 7 of the dead this week were pedestrians.

Overall, 24 people have been killed in road accidents since the beginning of the month, according to Maariv.