The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Economic incentives likely kept Hamas out of Operation Breaking Dawn

After the operation, limitations were placed on the issue of reconstruction until progress is made on prisoner swap efforts.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 14, 2022 19:00
A Palestinian woman stands beneath a sign at the Israeli side of Erez crossing, on the border with Gaza June 23, 2019. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A Palestinian woman stands beneath a sign at the Israeli side of Erez crossing, on the border with Gaza June 23, 2019.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Economic incentives provided to the Gaza Strip over the past year were likely a major factor in keeping Hamas out of Operation Breaking Dawn, a senior defense official stated on Sunday.

Compared to last year, exports from the Gaza Strip to the West Bank are expected to grow by over 27%, while exports from the coastal enclave to Israel are set to grow by over 93%, according to data released by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the traffic going through the Erez Crossing between the Strip and Israel is set to grow by 311% to 672,000 crossings in 2022 compared to 163,500 in 2021.

The unemployment rate in Gaza has fallen by 5.5% in the last year to 44.7%, with the number of employed Gazans rising by 14% to 278,000. The average daily wages of Gazans in the Strip sat at NIS 61.7, an NIS 1.2 gain from the last quarter, reaching about NIS 1,200-1,300 per month.

Those Gazans who received work permits to enter Israel have an average salary of about NIS 7,000. While over 200,000 Palestinian workers have been registered for work permits, the defense establishment intends to approve up to 20,000 workers in stages, as a figure beyond that could negatively impact efforts to reach a prisoner swap agreement with Hamas.

Activity at crossings between Israel and the Gaza Strip. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

"In the past year, the IDF, under the guidance of the defense minister, has been promoting an integrated policy towards the Gaza Strip," said COGAT Ghassan Alian on Sunday. "The policy consists of a military effort to thwart military escalation and fatal damage to any attempt to harm the security of the State of Israel, along with a proactive and public-oriented civilian policy. Last week, during Operation Breaking Dawn, strategic targets were attacked and the senior command of the [Palestinian] Islamic Jihad organization was taken out - after it tested Israel's patience."

Alian stressed that after the operation, the civil policies implemented for Gaza were renewed, although limitations were placed on the issue of reconstruction until progress is made on prisoner swap efforts.

'Civil policies are subject to keeping the peace'

"The residents of Gaza must know that we have no interest in being dragged into a war against them, and the Israeli defense establishment will continue to allow humanitarian civil policies towards the Gazan public, but this is subject to the preservation of security stability," added COGAT.

"If Hamas and the other terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip try to break the peace - Israeli policy will change accordingly. I suggest to the residents of Gaza to look at the West Bank, and the steps that Israel is promoting there, and to understand what is at stake and what damage Hamas is causing them. Hamas is an enemy of the State of Israel and unfortunately also of the residents of Gaza."

A senior defense official assessed that while the risk of losing the economic policies implemented over the past year likely was part of Hamas's decision to stay out of Operation Breaking Dawn, these policies have also created challenges for Israel's defense establishment, including tracking dual-use materials and construction materials entering the Strip, according to Walla. The defense establishment has worked to increase enforcement at both the Israeli and the Egyptian crossings with the Strip in order to lower these risks.



Tags Gaza Hamas cogat Erez crossing Operation Breaking Dawn
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
2

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
3

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
4

United Airlines pilots refuse to fly to Israel, cite fictitious curfew

A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019.
5

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by