The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

SpaceIL using Siemens software to simulate conditions for Moon mission

The technology used to create this replica will also be used to simulate and predict conditions and optimize the spacecraft throughout the duration of its lifespan.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 16, 2022 04:39
The Moon, as seen from a distance of 500km (photo credit: BERESHEET)
The Moon, as seen from a distance of 500km
(photo credit: BERESHEET)

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced that Israel's SpaceIL has incorporated the Siemens Xcelerator software and services portfolio into its strategic digital engineering program for its upcoming Beresheet 2 mission on Sunday.

SpaceIL will now be able to simulate temperature conditions for the Beresheet 2 spacecraft using Siemens' Simcenter 3D software, thereby eliminating some potential thermal problems.

Furthermore, SpaceIL will employ Simcenter Amesim software to simulate a physics-based multi-disciplinary system and make projections about how it will perform, it will use Capital™ software to design electrical harnesses and it will use Polarion REQUIREMENTS software to manage program requirements and traceability, according to the organization.

SpaceIL specifically chose to use Siemens Xcelerator as it can create the most accurate digital model of the Beresheet 2 spacecraft. The technology used to create this replica will also be used to simulate and predict conditions and optimize the spacecraft throughout the duration of its lifespan.

SpaceIL said that it aims to be the first private company to land on both sides of the moon in the same mission.

The Moon (credit: BERESHEET)The Moon (credit: BERESHEET)

Remarks by Siemens and SpaceIL executives

“We could not be prouder to support such incredible innovations.”

Boaz Budnick, National Sales Manager, Siemens Digital Industries Software

Boaz Budnick, National Sales Manager at Siemens Digital Industries Software, expressed excitement regarding the company's new role in assisting SpaceIL with the Beresheet 2 mission.

“We are excited to help SpaceIL in its new critical mission to the moon,” he said. “With the industry’s most comprehensive digital twin, Siemens Xcelerator will enable SpaceIL to achieve its ambitious goal. This collaboration will not only help SpaceIL to achieve its goal of being the first organization to land on both sides of the moon, but it will help to secure Israel's position as the fourth country to reach the moon. We could not be prouder to support such incredible innovations.”

SpaceIL CEO Shimon Sarid said: “We are thrilled to have the support of Siemens and use of their portfolio of advanced technologies from the Siemens Xcelerator platform to help us reach the moon.”



Tags space Beresheet Space IL Spacecraft
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019
2

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
3

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
4

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
5

Jerry Maguire, Stuart Little child star unrecognizable as MMA fighter

Actor Jonathan Lipnicki attends The Creative Coalition's First Party in Washington, DC, January 20, 2001.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by