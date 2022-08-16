SpaceIL using Siemens software to simulate conditions for Moon mission

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced that Israel's SpaceIL has incorporated the Siemens Xcelerator software and services portfolio into its strategic digital engineering program for its upcoming Beresheet 2 mission on Sunday.

SpaceIL will now be able to simulate temperature conditions for the Beresheet 2 spacecraft using Siemens' Simcenter 3D software, thereby eliminating some potential thermal problems.

Furthermore, SpaceIL will employ Simcenter Amesim software to simulate a physics-based multi-disciplinary system and make projections about how it will perform, it will use Capital™ software to design electrical harnesses and it will use Polarion REQUIREMENTS software to manage program requirements and traceability, according to the organization.

SpaceIL specifically chose to use Siemens Xcelerator as it can create the most accurate digital model of the Beresheet 2 spacecraft. The technology used to create this replica will also be used to simulate and predict conditions and optimize the spacecraft throughout the duration of its lifespan.

SpaceIL said that it aims to be the first private company to land on both sides of the moon in the same mission.

The Moon (credit: BERESHEET)

Remarks by Siemens and SpaceIL executives

“We could not be prouder to support such incredible innovations.” Boaz Budnick, National Sales Manager, Siemens Digital Industries Software

Boaz Budnick, National Sales Manager at Siemens Digital Industries Software, expressed excitement regarding the company's new role in assisting SpaceIL with the Beresheet 2 mission.

“We are excited to help SpaceIL in its new critical mission to the moon,” he said. “With the industry’s most comprehensive digital twin, Siemens Xcelerator will enable SpaceIL to achieve its ambitious goal. This collaboration will not only help SpaceIL to achieve its goal of being the first organization to land on both sides of the moon, but it will help to secure Israel's position as the fourth country to reach the moon. We could not be prouder to support such incredible innovations.”

SpaceIL CEO Shimon Sarid said: “We are thrilled to have the support of Siemens and use of their portfolio of advanced technologies from the Siemens Xcelerator platform to help us reach the moon.”