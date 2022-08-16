Herzog presents president's awards to soccer clubs

President Isaac Herzog presented the Hapoel Jerusalem soccer club with the "president's award for an outstanding club" and the "president's award for an outstanding initiative" to the club's Soccer School for Children with and without Special Needs on Monday.

"If someone were to take from our world, even for one day, sports in all its types and branches, he would leave us all a very drab and boring world, and even a world devoid of joy in life," said Herzog. "Because sports are far beyond the game itself or a specific competition. Sport is a culture in itself, some would even say a religion. Sports are an elixir for many, and its influence has long gone beyond the boundaries of the field or track."

"Just as sport affects the lives of many, it can expand and deepen its positive impact, and contribute its part to the design of a society that contains all shades within it like ours, to be more tolerant, more diverse and even more united." President Isaac Herzog

"Sports have the power to connect people but at the same time also create divisions and stir up disputes. Sports have the power to be a social engine, turning a talented player from a remote place into a revered global star," he added.

"Sports have the power to create a common language, to drive processes in society and in fact to change the lives of many from edge to edge. Just as sport affects the lives of many, it can expand and deepen its positive impact, and contribute its part to the design of a society that contains all shades within it like ours, to be more tolerant, more diverse and even more united," he said.

President Isaac Herzog presents president's award to Hapoel Jerusalem (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Wha projects are in the works?

First Lady Michal Herzog announced the launch of a new project called "We are All Part of the Game" which will encourage social leadership through sports, empower women and girls in all sports, including youth and children in the periphery, deepen the integration of those with disabilities and connect more and more people through sports activities.

The first lady congratulated the recipients of the awards, stating "I am sure that even after you have been found worthy of this important recognition, you will continue with full force to lead significant and formative action in sports - and in Israeli society as a whole."

Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper commented on the "Values in Sports" project, stating that it "brings to light some of the most important values, among them the integration of people with disabilities, the promotion of disadvantaged populations, the promotion of the periphery and the promotion of women and girls."

"When values ​​and achievements come together then we realize that we have succeeded and there is nothing more joyful than that. We will continue together with you to do everything possible to combine achievements and values, to build a better society."

The president and the first lady also viewed an exhibition called "GOAL" which tells the story of Israeli sports, focusing on the story of sports in the city of Lod and the coexistence, equality common pursuit of victory in the city.