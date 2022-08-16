The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Herzog presents president's awards to soccer clubs

First Lady Michal Herzog announced the launch of a new project to encourage social leadership through sports.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 16, 2022 17:23
President Isaac Herzog views the GOAL exhibition on sports in Lod (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog views the GOAL exhibition on sports in Lod
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

President Isaac Herzog presented the Hapoel Jerusalem soccer club with the "president's award for an outstanding club" and the "president's award for an outstanding initiative" to the club's Soccer School for Children with and without Special Needs on Monday.

"If someone were to take from our world, even for one day, sports in all its types and branches, he would leave us all a very drab and boring world, and even a world devoid of joy in life," said Herzog. "Because sports are far beyond the game itself or a specific competition. Sport is a culture in itself, some would even say a religion. Sports are an elixir for many, and its influence has long gone beyond the boundaries of the field or track."

"Just as sport affects the lives of many, it can expand and deepen its positive impact, and contribute its part to the design of a society that contains all shades within it like ours, to be more tolerant, more diverse and even more united."

President Isaac Herzog

"Sports have the power to connect people but at the same time also create divisions and stir up disputes. Sports have the power to be a social engine, turning a talented player from a remote place into a revered global star," he added. 

"Sports have the power to create a common language, to drive processes in society and in fact to change the lives of many from edge to edge. Just as sport affects the lives of many, it can expand and deepen its positive impact, and contribute its part to the design of a society that contains all shades within it like ours, to be more tolerant, more diverse and even more united," he said.

President Isaac Herzog presents president's award to Hapoel Jerusalem (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO) President Isaac Herzog presents president's award to Hapoel Jerusalem (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Wha projects are in the works? 

First Lady Michal Herzog announced the launch of a new project called "We are All Part of the Game" which will encourage social leadership through sports, empower women and girls in all sports, including youth and children in the periphery, deepen the integration of those with disabilities and connect more and more people through sports activities.

The first lady congratulated the recipients of the awards, stating "I am sure that even after you have been found worthy of this important recognition, you will continue with full force to lead significant and formative action in sports - and in Israeli society as a whole."

Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper commented on the "Values in Sports" project, stating that it "brings to light some of the most important values, among them the integration of people with disabilities, the promotion of disadvantaged populations, the promotion of the periphery and the promotion of women and girls."

"When values ​​and achievements come together then we realize that we have succeeded and there is nothing more joyful than that. We will continue together with you to do everything possible to combine achievements and values, to build a better society."

The president and the first lady also viewed an exhibition called "GOAL" which tells the story of Israeli sports, focusing on the story of sports in the city of Lod and the coexistence, equality common pursuit of victory in the city.



Tags sports isaac herzog hapoel jerusalem Chili Tropper
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019
2

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

Jerusalem terror attack: Shooter turns himself over to Israel Police

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022.
5

Jerry Maguire, Stuart Little child star unrecognizable as MMA fighter

Actor Jonathan Lipnicki attends The Creative Coalition's First Party in Washington, DC, January 20, 2001.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by