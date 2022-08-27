Woman attacked at the funeral of Rabbi Shalom Cohen

At least one woman was violently attacked at the funeral of Shas spiritual leader Rabbi Shalom Cohen, according to Israeli media.

The funeral was held on Monday and was attended by tens of thousands of mourners who came from all over the country.

Cohen, who died at 91, was best known for being one of Israel’s leading Sephardi rabbis and took over from Rabbi Ovadya Yosef when he passed away.

Wrong place at the wrong time

A report by N12 documented the case of Deborah, a 20-year-old woman who was riding her motorcycle near the event, and was a victim of violent behavior there when she was attacked by some of the attendees. Slurs were shouted at her and she sustained physical injuries.

PRESIDENT ISAAC HERZOG with Shas spiritual mentor Rabbi Shalom Cohen.

She was unaware that she was near the funeral procession, according to the report.

"There were men who decided to use violence and broke my motorcycle," she told N12. "Why not allow me to pass? I entered there by mistake, why disgrace God and raise your hands on a woman? I am simply shocked."

Deborah also said there were good people who tried to help and protect her, the report stated.

"After the incident, it hurt me to read the reactions on people's social networks who claim that I was disrespectful. It's clear that I didn't do it on purpose and it was a mistake."

Other injuries

About 28 people at the large gathering were evacuated from the area due to light injuries from being crushed in the heavy crowds, according to a report by Israel Hayom citing United Hatzalah.

Many roads across Jerusalem were closed during the funeral procession.