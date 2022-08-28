The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Four terror suspects arrested in West Bank overnight, illegal weapons seized

IDF soldiers operated in multiple locations throughout the West Bank overnight, along with Shin Bet operatives and Israel Border Police.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 28, 2022 08:20
Israeli security forces seized an illegally acquired M16 and ammunition during an operation in the West Bank overnight, August 28, 2022. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israeli security forces seized an illegally acquired M16 and ammunition during an operation in the West Bank overnight, August 28, 2022.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF troops, along with the Shin Bet and Israel Border Police forces, operated in multiple locations throughout the West Bank overnight on Saturday and arrested four people wanted on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities, as well as confiscated illegal weapons

During a raid in the Palestinian village of Bayt Awa near Hebron, one person wanted on suspicion of terrorist activities was arrested by security forces, and an illegally acquired M16 weapon and ammunition were seized. 

In addition, IDF soldiers operated in the city of Nablus, arresting two wanted individuals suspected of terrorist activities. Gunfire could be heard in the surrounding areas throughout the operation in Nablus and in other locations throughout the night. 

In the Jenin area, security forces encountered gunmen and exchanged fire, with no casualties reported to Israeli troops. In the Palestinian town of A-Ram, located just outside of Jerusalem, a fourth person was arrested on suspicion of terror.

All four suspects have been transferred for further questioning, along with the confiscated weapons.



Tags IDF Israel Police Jenin Nablus Shin Bet West Bank Operation Break the Wave
