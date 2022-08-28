IDF troops, along with the Shin Bet and Israel Border Police forces, operated in multiple locations throughout the West Bank overnight on Saturday and arrested four people wanted on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities, as well as confiscated illegal weapons.

During a raid in the Palestinian village of Bayt Awa near Hebron, one person wanted on suspicion of terrorist activities was arrested by security forces, and an illegally acquired M16 weapon and ammunition were seized.

In addition, IDF soldiers operated in the city of Nablus, arresting two wanted individuals suspected of terrorist activities. Gunfire could be heard in the surrounding areas throughout the operation in Nablus and in other locations throughout the night.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In the Jenin area, security forces encountered gunmen and exchanged fire, with no casualties reported to Israeli troops. In the Palestinian town of A-Ram, located just outside of Jerusalem, a fourth person was arrested on suspicion of terror.

All four suspects have been transferred for further questioning, along with the confiscated weapons.