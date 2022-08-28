The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Temperatures continue to rise across Israel as heatwave stretches on

Temperatures in the Jordan Valley area of Beit She'an will hit 43 degrees Celsius, making it the area hit hardest by the heatwave outside of Eilat.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 28, 2022 10:27
Israelis enjoying the beach in Ashkelon during a heatwave, August 27, 2022 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Israelis enjoying the beach in Ashkelon during a heatwave, August 27, 2022
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

A heatwave has hit Israel and is set to continue over the coming days, with temperatures on Sunday predicted to rise to as high as 44⁰ Celsius in Eilat, in the very south of the country, and 39⁰ in Kiryat Shmona in the north.

In Jerusalem, temperatures are set to reach 37⁰ by 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, and in Tel Aviv, a humid high of 31⁰ Celsius will be felt.

Temperatures in the Jordan Valley area of Beit She'an will hit 43⁰, making it the area hit hardest by the heatwave outside of Eilat. The area is known for being one of the hottest and more humid locations in Israel during the summer months as it is below sea level.

According to the Israel Meteorological Service, Israel will see "very hot and dry conditions prevailing in most regions, with heavy to extreme heat stress." Later in the afternoon, people along the coast can expect strong northerly winds, and by tonight conditions are expected to be clear to partly cloudy.

As the week progresses, temperatures will drop slightly in the Jerusalem area, falling back into the low 30s, although in both Bet She'an and Eilat, highs of 40⁰ are expected to continue.

Firefighters try to extinguish a forest fire which broke near Beit Shemesh, on August 25, 2022. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90) Firefighters try to extinguish a forest fire which broke near Beit Shemesh, on August 25, 2022. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

Risk of wildfires

As the high temperatures continue, the risk of extensive wildfires across the country grows, as seen on Thursday last week when a large fire broke out close to Beit Shemesh in the Eshtaol Region. 

As a result of the fire, Prime Minister Yair Lapid held a situational assessment with Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev and Israel Fire and Rescue Services commissioner Eyal Caspi. The prime minister ordered to take all available measures to prevent the further spreading of flames

Due to damaged utility poles in the area, the Israel Electric Corporation blocked all electricity to the moshav. Some six firefighting aircraft and 30 firefighting units were working at the scene of the fire.



Tags Eilat Jerusalem summer fire beit shean wildfires Heatwave
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
2

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
3

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by