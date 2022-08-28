Temperatures continue to rise across Israel as heatwave stretches on

A heatwave has hit Israel and is set to continue over the coming days, with temperatures on Sunday predicted to rise to as high as 44⁰ Celsius in Eilat, in the very south of the country, and 39⁰ in Kiryat Shmona in the north.

In Jerusalem, temperatures are set to reach 37⁰ by 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, and in Tel Aviv, a humid high of 31⁰ Celsius will be felt.

Temperatures in the Jordan Valley area of Beit She'an will hit 43⁰, making it the area hit hardest by the heatwave outside of Eilat. The area is known for being one of the hottest and more humid locations in Israel during the summer months as it is below sea level.

According to the Israel Meteorological Service, Israel will see "very hot and dry conditions prevailing in most regions, with heavy to extreme heat stress." Later in the afternoon, people along the coast can expect strong northerly winds, and by tonight conditions are expected to be clear to partly cloudy.

As the week progresses, temperatures will drop slightly in the Jerusalem area, falling back into the low 30s, although in both Bet She'an and Eilat, highs of 40⁰ are expected to continue.

Firefighters try to extinguish a forest fire which broke near Beit Shemesh, on August 25, 2022. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

Risk of wildfires

As the high temperatures continue, the risk of extensive wildfires across the country grows, as seen on Thursday last week when a large fire broke out close to Beit Shemesh in the Eshtaol Region.

As a result of the fire, Prime Minister Yair Lapid held a situational assessment with Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev and Israel Fire and Rescue Services commissioner Eyal Caspi. The prime minister ordered to take all available measures to prevent the further spreading of flames.

Due to damaged utility poles in the area, the Israel Electric Corporation blocked all electricity to the moshav. Some six firefighting aircraft and 30 firefighting units were working at the scene of the fire.