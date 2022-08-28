Israeli woman bites bouncer's ear off in Haifa nightclub

An Israeli mother of two in her 40s was arrested over the weekend for assault after allegedly biting off part of a nightclub bouncer's ear in Haifa, N12 reported on Sunday.

Following initial investigations, Israel Police suspect the woman was under the influence of alcohol or drugs as she "attacked and bit a part of my ear off," the bouncer said in his court testimony.

According to witnesses, other security guards at the nightclub were unable to restrain the woman before calling police. She was arrested after refusing to leave with the police officer to be interrogated at the station.

After the incident, the bouncer was rushed to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center, where he underwent surgery on his ear, N12 reported.

Ambulances outside the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, March 30, 2020. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Unspecified recreational drugs were found on the woman, an employee in a hi-tech company based in Ramat Gan.

She was brought before the Haifa Magisrate's Court on Sunday, where a judge ruled to extend her arrest by three days to allow police to complete their investigation, according to N12.

Suspect's attorney raises doubts

During the court hearing, the suspect's attorney raised doubt on witnesses' accounts of the incident, specifically the claim that several nightclub guards were unable to restrain their client.

The attorney's request to release the woman on parole due to her hi-tech job was denied by the judge.

Israel Police's intend to file an indictment against the suspect, the report noted.