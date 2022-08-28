The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli woman bites bouncer's ear off in Haifa nightclub

According to witnesses, other security guards at the nightclub were unable to restrain the woman before calling police.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 28, 2022 17:57

Updated: AUGUST 28, 2022 18:05
Night club silhouette. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Night club silhouette.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

An Israeli mother of two in her 40s was arrested over the weekend for assault after allegedly biting off part of a nightclub bouncer's ear in Haifa, N12 reported on Sunday.

Following initial investigations, Israel Police suspect the woman was under the influence of alcohol or drugs as she "attacked and bit a part of my ear off," the bouncer said in his court testimony.

According to witnesses, other security guards at the nightclub were unable to restrain the woman before calling police. She was arrested after refusing to leave with the police officer to be interrogated at the station.

After the incident, the bouncer was rushed to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center, where he underwent surgery on his ear, N12 reported.

Ambulances outside the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, March 30, 2020. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90) Ambulances outside the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, March 30, 2020. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Unspecified recreational drugs were found on the woman, an employee in a hi-tech company based in Ramat Gan.

She was brought before the Haifa Magisrate's Court on Sunday, where a judge ruled to extend her arrest by three days to allow police to complete their investigation, according to N12.

Suspect's attorney raises doubts

During the court hearing, the suspect's attorney raised doubt on witnesses' accounts of the incident, specifically the claim that several nightclub guards were unable to restrain their client.

The attorney's request to release the woman on parole due to her hi-tech job was denied by the judge.

Israel Police's intend to file an indictment against the suspect, the report noted.



Tags Israel Haifa crime nightlife assault
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
2

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
3

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by