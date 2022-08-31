The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Murder case solved: Toddler was strangled to death by his uncle -police

Police suspicions were proven correct, but the investigation was stymied by riots against an autopsy.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 31, 2022 13:17
A man is his 20s was arrested on suspicion of trying to murder his nephew in Jerusalem (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A man is his 20s was arrested on suspicion of trying to murder his nephew in Jerusalem
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A four-year-old boy found mortally wounded in his grandparent's Jerusalem apartment on August 13 was determined by an investigation to have been strangled to death by his uncle, Israel Police spokespersons said on Wednesday morning.

Medical findings and investigation reportedly confirmed the authorities' initial suspicions that the deceased's uncle was responsible for the death. Police said that the prosecutor's office was expected to file an indictment against the suspect, who is in his 20s. 

The toddler's murder

From a preliminary investigation, it was suspected that during the morning several family members were in the apartment, and at a certain point, they noticed that the victim was not answering their calls.

The father of the family had been called from the synagogue, and after a while when they noticed that the door of the suspect's room was locked, they broke open the door and found the victim lying on the floor, according to police reports. He was pronounced dead at the hospital the next day. 

Riots over an autopsy

Medical investigation was stymied by religious opposition to an autopsy of the young boy's body. Hundreds of Orthodox Jews protested across the country on August 14, at the behest of some haredi rabbis over the court decision to perform the procedure. Riots broke out in Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh Modi'in and Bnei Brak that saw clashes with police, blocked roads, stones thrown and garbage cans set afire. 

A man is his 30s was arrested on suspicion of trying to murder his nephew in Jerusalem (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) A man is his 30s was arrested on suspicion of trying to murder his nephew in Jerusalem (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The family appealed the ruling, and ultimately the High Court of Justice ruled against an autopsy.



Tags Haredi protests crime police murder riot
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
2

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
3

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by