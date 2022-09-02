IDF soldiers, disabled veterans pack food for charity

IDF soldiers, disabled veterans and volunteers from across Israel gathered this week to pack thousands of food packages as part of a Friends of IDF Disabled Veterans Organization campaign to send food packages to disabled vets in need during the High Holidays.

The food is destined to reach some 1,650 disabled IDF veterans during the holidays.

Last year, the organization packed some 1,500 food packages for the holidays. The need for the packages grew among disabled veterans over the past year, the organization noted.

Some of the volunteers who are taking part in the packing include military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD) and IDF officers serving in the Casualties Department

The food packing campaign took place in a warehouse owned by Latet, an Israeli aid nonprofit organization.

Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, Israeli soldiers and Israeli veterans and disabled IDF soldiers seen during a march honoring IDF wounded and disabled IDF, in Tel Aviv, November 17, 2021 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

'We will continue to help and advance the interests of disabled veterans'

Also present at the Latet warehouse was Adi Strauss, director-general of the Friends of the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization.

"I wish to thank everyone who joined us in the packaging process...we will continue to help and advance the interests of disabled veterans," he stated.

"This is the sixth food packing campaign initiated by the organization since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic," Strauss noted.