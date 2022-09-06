Israeli high school makes grades 11, 12 learn remotely due to violence

Hundreds of Israeli 11th- and 12th-grade high school students will be forced to learn remotely rather than in person for an undetermined amount of time following a number of violent incidents at school, according to a letter sent to parents.

The decision was made for the students in both grades at the Dror Experimental Educational Campus in Lev Hasharon to alternate between in-person and remote learning so as to make sure they are not in school at the same time, with 11th graders learning remotely on Tuesday and Sunday while 12th graders learning remotely on Wednesday and Thursday.

The decision was sparked following several violent incidents that took place during the first week of the Israeli school year, which included the throwing of stones and water balloons and brawling.

The violence was so severe that the police actually had to be called in.

The school's response has sparked ire among some students and parents over a perceived lack of punishment for the violent students involved.

Speaking to Ynet, several students and parents criticized the decision to seemingly punish everyone rather than just those responsible for the violence, and said that a decision to return to COVID-19-era remote learning was an ineffective and unfair response.

The parents urged the school administration to find a way to take control of violent students.