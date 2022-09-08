The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Likud employees claim they were asked to pay for Netanyahu, sue party - report

They were allegedly asked to purchase items for the party's head, opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu, out of their own pockets.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 03:26
Head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu at a Likud Party election event in Tel Aviv on September 7, 2022 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu at a Likud Party election event in Tel Aviv on September 7, 2022
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The Likud is facing a one million shekel lawsuit filed by its former employees, Channel 13 reported on Wednesday evening.

According to the former employees, they were asked to pay for various items, ranging from clothing to restaurant bills, out of their own pocket.

They were allegedly asked to purchase these items for the party's head, opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu, with the promise they will be compensated for the purchases.

The two employees who are suing the party were previously fired from their position. The two are also suing for compensation for what they claim to be an unlawful termination.

Furthermore, the employees also claimed they were not paid for overtime hours they worked for the biggest faction in the Knesset.

BENJAMIN AND Sara Netanyahu arrive at a polling station in Tel Aviv to vote in the Likud primary earlier this month. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) BENJAMIN AND Sara Netanyahu arrive at a polling station in Tel Aviv to vote in the Likud primary earlier this month. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Former Likud employees demand close to NIS one million

One of the former employees is demanding up to NIS 900,000 in damages from the Likud, claiming he was verbally assured that the money will be returned in full by Likud director-general Tzuri Sisso.

Another employee, Kobi Zarfati, also claimed the party owes him money for various gifts intended for the former prime minister.

Zarfati has reportedly reached a compensation agreement with the party in the past. However, he now feels he is owed the full undisclosed amount allegedly paid by him to Netanyahu.



Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset Likud Politics crime Israel Elections lawsuit
