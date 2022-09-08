The Likud is facing a one million shekel lawsuit filed by its former employees, Channel 13 reported on Wednesday evening.

According to the former employees, they were asked to pay for various items, ranging from clothing to restaurant bills, out of their own pocket.

They were allegedly asked to purchase these items for the party's head, opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu, with the promise they will be compensated for the purchases.

The two employees who are suing the party were previously fired from their position. The two are also suing for compensation for what they claim to be an unlawful termination.

Furthermore, the employees also claimed they were not paid for overtime hours they worked for the biggest faction in the Knesset.

One of the former employees is demanding up to NIS 900,000 in damages from the Likud, claiming he was verbally assured that the money will be returned in full by Likud director-general Tzuri Sisso.

Another employee, Kobi Zarfati, also claimed the party owes him money for various gifts intended for the former prime minister.

Zarfati has reportedly reached a compensation agreement with the party in the past. However, he now feels he is owed the full undisclosed amount allegedly paid by him to Netanyahu.