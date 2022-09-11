The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF continues expansion down south with new training base

Lt.-Gen. Kohavi: "The IDF is committed to the vision of strengthening the south and will continue to act toward it."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 11, 2022 13:39

Updated: SEPTEMBER 11, 2022 13:47
The new training base in Ramot neighborhood in Be'er Sheva. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The new training base in Ramot neighborhood in Be'er Sheva.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF inaugurated last week a new training base in the Ramot neighborhood of Beersheba. The new base will be dedicated to intelligence and cyber training. IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, Intelligence Division Head Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva and Beersheba mayor Ruvik Danilovich took part in the opening ceremony. 

The new base is expected to train over 1,000 pre-military course participants, making up the vast majority of Intelligence Corps trainees. 

This move is part of a larger IDF shift to the south, a move that the State hopes will strengthen the region.

IDF Chief of Staff, Aviv kohavi said: "The soldiers who will be trained here will be the same soldiers that will continue to fill other roles in the Intelligence Division. They, the people who create the IDF's accurate intelligence that leads the IDF - the same intelligence that on its basis we have attacked dozens of accurate targets in operation "Breaking Dawn".

"People of the South, you have won, with this move you are receiving human capital that will affect the entire region."

IDF Chief of Staff, Aviv Kochavi, Head of the Intelligence Division Major general Aharon Haliva and the mayor of Be'er Sheva Ruvik Danilovich cutting the ribbon in the inauguration of the new training base in Ramot neighberhood in Be'er Sheva. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT) IDF Chief of Staff, Aviv Kochavi, Head of the Intelligence Division Major general Aharon Haliva and the mayor of Be'er Sheva Ruvik Danilovich cutting the ribbon in the inauguration of the new training base in Ramot neighberhood in Be'er Sheva. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

"Alongside the training and the teaching, we will conduct and lead social activities that will promote education. Doing so will fulfill the IDF's mission."

Beersheba mayor Rovik Danilovich said in his speech - "the state of Israel has spoken for years about moving the IDF to the south, as a pedestal to generate social, economic, scientific, technological and educational change. Today we are fulfilling this vision.

"When speaking of the new Israeli dream, here, in the Negev - this is the new Israeli dream that creates the real change."



Tags Israel IDF Aviv Kochavi Beer Sheva
