Strengthening relations between Tel Aviv University and Indian industry 

Tel Aviv University recently hosted a delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as part of CII’s business mission to Tel Aviv.

CII is a non-government, not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed organization, with 9,000 members from the private and public sectors, and an indirect membership of over 300,000 enterprises from 286 national and regional sectoral industry bodies in India. It works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of India, partnering with industry, government and civil society through advisory and consultative processes.

The CII delegation to Tel Aviv University was chaired by Mr. Rajan Navani, Chairman of the CII’s [email protected] Council, VC & MD of Jetline Industries, and included a group of high-ranking industry leaders from India and the UAE.

Tel Aviv University and the delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industry (Credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

In their welcoming remarks, Prof. Milette Shamir, TAU VP International, and Konstantin Platonov, Asia Engagement Director at TAU International, provided CII delegates with an overview of Tel Aviv University and its academic and research initiatives in India and globally.

Prof. Yosi Shacham-Diamand, the Bernard L. Schwartz Chair for Nano Scale Information Technologies, TAU Faculty of Engineering, and Prof. Hadas Mamane Steindel, Head of TAU’s Sustainable Water Laboratory, revealed some of their most recent projects in India on food security, agriculture management, water sustainability, and beyond.

CII delegates participated in an insightful panel on cybersecurity issues with Dr. Giora Yaron, founding investor and Chairman of the Board at Itamar Medical and former Chairman of Tel Aviv University, Mr. Yigal Unna, former Director-General at the Israel National Cyber Directorate, and Mr. Nathan Shuchami, Managing Partner at Hyperwise Ventures.

Tel Aviv University has developed a long-standing and multifaceted relationship with CII in a number of initiatives, including the India-Israel Forum. The Forum brings together industry and academia of the two countries for an annual conversation on a diverse range of critical topics such as cyber-security, agriculture technologies, waste management, energy, food and water sustainability and R&D. The 15th edition of the Forum will take place in India in December 2022 under the auspices of Tel Aviv University, CII and the Ananta Aspen Center.