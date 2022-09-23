45-year-old man stabbed to death in Kiryat Ata

A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death in a residential building on Smolenskin Street in Kiryat Ata on Friday night.

MDA medics and paramedics who were called to the scene located the victim unconscious at the entrance to the building, after attempting resuscitation operations, they had to pronounce his death.

Police forces who were called to the scene began collecting findings from the area and in a short time managed to arrest a suspect, a 24-year-old man from Kabul in the Galilee, who was still intoxicated.

From the preliminary police investigation it appears that the victim and the suspect were sitting together drinking alcohol at the victim's apartment, at some point and for reasons not yet known, the suspect stabbed the victim to death.

Preliminary findings

From preliminary findings, the suspected background to the incident is criminal, although the police investigation is still ongoing.

MDA paramedic Michael Yochanov, who arrived at the scene, said: "The wounded man was lying in the stairwell unconscious with a penetrating injury to his body. We gave him medical treatment and performed CPR, but his injury was fatal and we eventually had to pronounce his death."