Autumn is still yet to come

Storks are already in Israel, according to a video published by KKL that shows them migrating. Storks are known to be a symbol of the change of the seasons, from summer to fall.

Storks migrate from Europe to Africa during the Autumn, and they usually fly through Israel, mostly over the east and northern Negev. it is considered to be the first bird to migrate and open the bird migration season.

Storks flock flying over Israel, Nadav Shani/KKL

What is the Weather prediction for the upcoming week?

As September begins, many in Israel hope for the end of the summer and a decline in the heat. However, according to the Israel Meteorological Service (ISM), the heat is here to stay for at least another week.

The predicted temperatures for next week are still in the high 20s and early 30s, and it does not seem like summer is ending despite the arrival of the Storks. In Jerusalem, the temperature is expected to be between 28 and 34 celsius during the day, and between 20 and 24 during the night.

This time last year, the temperatures were slightly lower. According to the ISM, this year's August was hotter than last year's and was the fourth hottest summer in history.