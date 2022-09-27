Truck driver detained by police on suspicion of causing deadly accident

Police on Tuesday detained a truck driver whom they suspect caused the death of a forklift operator in Rehovot, according to a police spokesperson.

The forklift operator was loading goods onto the truck when the truck began moving and the forklift overturned. He ws declared dead at the scene.

Image from the scene of the accident (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Police opened an investigation into the incident after receiving a call on the 100 hotline regarding a work-related incident at the market.

Who is the suspect and what will happen to them?

Police are detaining the truck driver, a man from Tuba-Zangariyye in his fifties, until a decision is made regarding the nature of his arrest.