Rehovot resident indicted for sexually assaulting 3 minors

A resident of Rehovot was indicted on charges of rape and indecent acts against three minor girls over a period of several years, police announced on Wednesday.

Police first opened an investigation into the case after welfare services reported that sexual offenses had been committed against a 13-year-old girl by a relative of hers for about five years.

The investigation found that the relative would visit the family during the holidays and commit rape and indecent acts against three minors.

Police have requested the extension of the suspect's arrest until the end of the proceedings against him.