Watch live online today!

Wednesday, September 28, 17:00 Israel time

The Boris Mints Institute and Tel Aviv University’s International Graduate School of Social Sciences have joined forces to start a new discussion forum, to be known as the International Club.

The International Club, composed of twenty global leaders in various disciplines, will pursue original ideas toward a coherent body of practical wisdom regarding the well-being of human society, share them with fellow members and develop them conceptually until they are mature enough to be shared with the public at large. They will then be given to leading national and international decision-makers to reflect upon and implement.

The first meeting of the International Club will take place today, September 28 at 09:00 am U.S. Central time, 10:00 am Eastern time, 04:00 pm West European central time, and 17:00 Israeli and Eastern European time. The subject for discussion will be “The state of the world when peace returns to Ukraine.” It can be viewed at the following link .

The International Club will meet, primarily, though not exclusively, in a virtual format to discuss the most pressing challenges to global order. Discussions will be moderated by Prof. Itai Sened, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Head of the International Graduate School of Social Sciences and the Boris Mints Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions to Global Challenges.