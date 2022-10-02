The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Lapid continues diplomatic efforts toward Turkey and the EU

Cabinet authorizes new Ambassador to Turkey; EU-Israel Association Council to be relaunched on Monday after a decade.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: OCTOBER 2, 2022 14:21
Prime Minister Yair Lapid meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Beit al-Turki near the UN headquarters in New York. (photo credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)
Prime Minister Yair Lapid meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Beit al-Turki near the UN headquarters in New York.
(photo credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)

Israel will have an ambassador to Turkey for the first time since 2018, after the cabinet authorized Irit Lilian to fill the position.

The move comes as Israel and Turkey have been moving back towards full normalization.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid called the appointment “an important step in mending relations with Turkey, which we have been working on over the past year.

“Last week in New York, I met with President Erdoğan,” Lapid said. “We instructed our teams to continue working on upgrading our diplomatic, economic and tourism ties.”

The meeting between the Israeli and Turkish leaders took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last month and was the first of its kind since 2008. Lapid asked Erdogan to help secure the release of Israeli civilians held captive by Hamas in Gaza, as well as the bodies of two soldiers. Israeli sources also said Erdogan plans to visit Israel.

The new title for Lilian, who was Chargé d'affaires in Ankara, was announced last month.

Israel-Turkey relations reached their lowest point in 2010 in the wake of the 2010 Mavi Marmara raid, in which IDF commandos boarded a ship aiming to break the blockade on Gaza. In the ensuing hand-to-hand combat, the commandos killed nine armed activists from an organization affiliated with Erdogan.

In recent years, Ankara made overtures to Jerusalem, which President Isaac Herzog accepted, followed by Lapid as foreign minister, rebuilding ties between the countries.

Lapid's EU-Israel effort

Lapid plans to participate in the EU-Israel Association Council in Brussels on Monday, via video link.

“We have been working all year in order to relaunch it,” he said at the cabinet meeting. “The Council will produce economic agreements and cooperation in technology, trade, and research & development that will jumpstart the Israeli economy and lower the cost of living.”

“The Council will produce economic agreements and cooperation in technology, trade, and research & development that will jumpstart the Israeli economy and lower the cost of living.”

Yair Lapid

The high-level dialogue between Israel and the EU has not been convened since 2012. The EU announced the meeting of the EU-Israel Association Council in July.

The joint statement for the council is still in the works, as it must be reached by consensus between the EU nations. Ireland, Sweden and Belgium, among others, have long been resistant to holding an association council because of the conflict with the Palestinians and would be likely to want language referring to those issues, while Hungary, the Czech Republic and others may be more reticent to do so.

Israel canceled the 2013 EU-Israel Association Council to protest the EU’s decision to differentiate between settlements and the rest of Israel in all agreements, and that remains a sore point between Jerusalem and Brussels.

In recent years, several EU states blocked further council meetings from being held, first due to Operation Protective Edge in 2014 and then to protest Israeli policies towards the Palestinians. Some states tried to dangle a council meeting before Israel as a reason to make progress towards a two-state solution.

Earlier this year, EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell argued that an association council meeting “is a good occasion to engage with Israel” about the Palestinians.



Tags Israel European Union Turkey Erdogan Erdogan Israel Turkey Israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
5

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by