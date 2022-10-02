Israeli med students abroad: 'we are forced to take exams on Yom Kippur'

Hundreds of Israeli college students at the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences (LSMU) medical school in Kaunas have asked for special permission to take off on Jewish holidays such as Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, yet the institution ignored their request. According to students and Jewish organizations who spoke to The Jerusalem Post, they received complaints from Jewish students at LSMU University while they shared that they were "forced to participate in classes and/or exams on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, against their traditions and beliefs," according to one of the students.

There are estimated to be about 500 Israeli students at LSMU, studying medicine, most of which are Jewish. It is estimated that the Israeli group consists of about 50% of the overseas program. "The university staff have said it is compulsory to participate in classes, labs and exams on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar," one of the students said. Yom Kippur begins on October 4th in the evening and ends October 5th at night. In addition, there are other Jewish holidays ahead such as Sukkot, where observant Jews will refrain from writing and other types of work.

According to recent surveys, a majority of Jewish Israelis fast on Yom Kippur or observe part of the fast, and refrain from work or study. They were told they can take the exams in the second period "but it always contradicts with other exams and courses," a student said.

The Post has approached LSMU university and the Lithuanian embassy in Israel. They haven't yet responded.

LMSU is one of the largest institutions of higher education in biomedical sciences in Lithuania with 100 years of academic experience. According to the university website, "medical teaching and research are primarily based on cooperation with the largest health care institution in the Baltic States – the Hospital of LSMU 'Kauno klinikos'. The Veterinary Academy is the only establishment in Lithuania to train veterinary surgeons.

"The Kaunas Jewish Center works tirelessly to help preserve the Jewish identity of all Jewish medical students during their long stay abroad of about six years," Moshe Sheinfeld, head of the center, told the Post. He said that "the Jewish medical students are close to fifty percent of all foreign students [in the institution], this is a huge number, therefore I expect the university staff to consider our feelings and faith. We ask the university not to cause the students any conflict between their faith and medical studies."