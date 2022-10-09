The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Otzma Yehudit candidate claims Michaeli 'bought child on Amazon'

The Otzma Yehudit candidate was seemingly attacking the transportation minister for having a child through surrogacy.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: OCTOBER 9, 2022 01:12
Merav Michaeli, leader of the Labor Party/ (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Otzma Yehudit candidate and former chairman of Association of Community Rabbis in Israel Amihai Eliyahu attacked Transportation Minister Meirav Michaeli, who had a child through a surrogate mother, for "buying a child on Amazon" in a tweet on Thursday.

Eliyahu was seemingly making reference to the fact that Michaeli and her partner, comedian Lior Schleien, had a son through a surrogate mother in the United States last year.

"She who bought a child on Amazon will not educate us about tolerance and will not impose her values on us. The people of Israel will continue to honor the Sabbath!" wrote Eliyahu in response to Michaeli's decision to dedicate a public transport line in Haifa on Shabbat.

The right-wing bloc has expressed outrage in recent weeks against decisions by Michaeli to support and advance the availability of public transport on Shabbat.

Otzma Yehudit candidate Amihai Eliyahu (left) with party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Otzma Yehudit candidate Amihai Eliyahu (left) with party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Eliyahu is number nine on the Religious Zionist list for the upcoming Knesset elections.

The tweet sparked outrage on social media, with many attacking the Otzma Yehudit candidate for the harsh attack on both Michaeli and the general use of surrogacy.

Former MK Yehudah Glick recommended that Eliyahu delete the tweet, writing that it was "inappropriate."

Israeli public split on surrogacy

“I met many women who were surrogates and said they did it from a place of strength.”

Transportation Minister Meirav Michaeli

The use of surrogacy has been heavily debated by the Israeli public and politicians in recent years, with activists from both the right and the left expressing both concerns and support for the practice.

While surrogacy does provide parents who otherwise couldn't have children with a way to have a child outside of adoption, activists from all sides of the political spectrum have expressed concerns that those in weaker socioeconomic positions could be serving as surrogate mothers due to economic desperation, comparing the practice to human trafficking and prostitution.

Michaeli herself has expressed concerns with the use of surrogacy in the past, including calling the practice "human trafficking."

In an interview with N12 shortly after the announcement of the birth of her son, she stated that "It's no secret that I have difficulty with the format, but ethical, non-exploitative surrogacy has developed. I decided to go with my beloved for the thing he wanted so much."

"I met many women who were surrogates and said they did it from a place of strength. In addition, the possibility of more ethical surrogacy has developed in the Western world, women who do it not from a place of distress," added Michaeli.

Bezalel Smotrich, the leader of the Religious Zionist Party, has expressed opposition to surrogacy in the past. In a lengthy Facebook post last year, Smotrich stressed that surrogacy "raises difficult questions of ethics and morality."

"In the end, this is about trafficking in the female body, about women who are generally weak and poor who are forced to rent out their wombs due to economic hardship, in a whole world that develops around this industry and is full of salesmen and middlemen (if we go to parallel worlds, then we can call it as it is - pimps), in a market that is conducted in cannibalistic competition between the rich who can afford to pay more, amid derivative ethical questions such as choosing the sex of the fetus, and on and on," wrote Smotrich.



